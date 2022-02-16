Process System Controller

Description:

The Incumbent in this position has primary responsibility for the accuracy of stock on the Site.

They must make sure that all transactions relating to stock are accurately captured so that the stock as per the ERP system accurately reflects the stock on the floor always.

They must also work safely in a chemical environment.

Follow and ensure site rules are complied with.



Responsibilities:

Cost-effective warehousing of stock

Support Production objectives and quality standards for team and deliver there on

Item Site Location Accuracy of stock better than 95% at cycle counts and Stock Counts when comparing actual to ERP stock figures.

To achieve this weekly cycle count plans and execution to be adhered to.

Controls inventory levels by conducting physical counts; reconciling with data storage system

All Stock Put away in 2 Working days.

Reporting on key Stock variances to Production leadership daily

Specification of Development Opportunities for the ERP System to add new functionality

Prevented/mitigated warehousing and delivery risk

Enable safe and conducive work environments by e.g. managing compliance to group and policies, objectives and objective changes, Codes of Practice e.g. HSE, etc.

Pre-empt potential obstacles to optimal performance and find solutions to address potential non-performance, interrupted performance

Enforcing FIFO principle on stock on floor

Assist the team in continuous improvements to prevent/minimize any interruption or stock loss

Ensuring the Production meets the HSE standards set out and required to protects its People and assets

Customer satisfaction

Support the site in embedding customer service standards and to drive a focused culture of continuous customer improvements

Supporting an assisting Site leadership in driving the culture of Continuous Improvement

Supporting the Site objectives to continuously improve profitability and efficiency

Timeous response to Customer complaints and stock queries from internal Customers

Requirements

Matric

Computer literacy

Tertiary Qualification would be advantageous

to 3 years experience on working with Microsoft Excel; AX and ERP Systems

2 to 4 years experience maintaining and investigating stock

2 years experience in stock controlling within a large organisation

2 to 3 years in a supervisory position

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED

