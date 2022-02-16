Process System Controller

Description:
- The Incumbent in this position has primary responsibility for the accuracy of stock on the Site.
- They must make sure that all transactions relating to stock are accurately captured so that the stock as per the ERP system accurately reflects the stock on the floor always.
- They must also work safely in a chemical environment.
- Follow and ensure site rules are complied with.
Responsibilities:
Cost-effective warehousing of stock
- Support Production objectives and quality standards for team and deliver there on
- Item Site Location Accuracy of stock better than 95% at cycle counts and Stock Counts when comparing actual to ERP stock figures.
- To achieve this weekly cycle count plans and execution to be adhered to.
- Controls inventory levels by conducting physical counts; reconciling with data storage system
- All Stock Put away in 2 Working days.
- Reporting on key Stock variances to Production leadership daily
- Specification of Development Opportunities for the ERP System to add new functionality
Prevented/mitigated warehousing and delivery risk
- Enable safe and conducive work environments by e.g. managing compliance to group and policies, objectives and objective changes, Codes of Practice e.g. HSE, etc.
- Pre-empt potential obstacles to optimal performance and find solutions to address potential non-performance, interrupted performance
- Enforcing FIFO principle on stock on floor
- Assist the team in continuous improvements to prevent/minimize any interruption or stock loss
- Ensuring the Production meets the HSE standards set out and required to protects its People and assets
Customer satisfaction
- Support the site in embedding customer service standards and to drive a focused culture of continuous customer improvements
- Supporting an assisting Site leadership in driving the culture of Continuous Improvement
- Supporting the Site objectives to continuously improve profitability and efficiency
- Timeous response to Customer complaints and stock queries from internal Customers
Requirements
- Matric
- Computer literacy
- Tertiary Qualification would be advantageous
- to 3 years experience on working with Microsoft Excel; AX and ERP Systems
- 2 to 4 years experience maintaining and investigating stock
- 2 years experience in stock controlling within a large organisation
- 2 to 3 years in a supervisory position
ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED