Process System Controller

Feb 16, 2022

Description:

  • The Incumbent in this position has primary responsibility for the accuracy of stock on the Site.
  • They must make sure that all transactions relating to stock are accurately captured so that the stock as per the ERP system accurately reflects the stock on the floor always.
  • They must also work safely in a chemical environment.
  • Follow and ensure site rules are complied with.


Responsibilities:

Cost-effective warehousing of stock

  • Support Production objectives and quality standards for team and deliver there on
  • Item Site Location Accuracy of stock better than 95% at cycle counts and Stock Counts when comparing actual to ERP stock figures.
  • To achieve this weekly cycle count plans and execution to be adhered to.
  • Controls inventory levels by conducting physical counts; reconciling with data storage system
  • All Stock Put away in 2 Working days.
  • Reporting on key Stock variances to Production leadership daily
  • Specification of Development Opportunities for the ERP System to add new functionality

Prevented/mitigated warehousing and delivery risk

  • Enable safe and conducive work environments by e.g. managing compliance to group and policies, objectives and objective changes, Codes of Practice e.g. HSE, etc.
  • Pre-empt potential obstacles to optimal performance and find solutions to address potential non-performance, interrupted performance
  • Enforcing FIFO principle on stock on floor
  • Assist the team in continuous improvements to prevent/minimize any interruption or stock loss
  • Ensuring the Production meets the HSE standards set out and required to protects its People and assets

Customer satisfaction

  • Support the site in embedding customer service standards and to drive a focused culture of continuous customer improvements
  • Supporting an assisting Site leadership in driving the culture of Continuous Improvement
  • Supporting the Site objectives to continuously improve profitability and efficiency
  • Timeous response to Customer complaints and stock queries from internal Customers

Requirements

  • Matric
  • Computer literacy
  • Tertiary Qualification would be advantageous
  • to 3 years experience on working with Microsoft Excel; AX and ERP Systems
  • 2 to 4 years experience maintaining and investigating stock
  • 2 years experience in stock controlling within a large organisation
  • 2 to 3 years in a supervisory position

