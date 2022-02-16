Programmer II (Hybris eCommerce)

Requirements:

Diploma/Degree in Information Systems/BSc Computer Science (or similar)

3+ years eCommerce – especially SAP Hybris Commerce development. (essential)

3+ years Hybris Marketing, SAP Cloud 4 Service, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAP ERP (desirable)

3+ years experience in being a developer within a development team. (essential)

3+ years experience in software development and testing. (essential)

3+ years experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps (essential)

2+ years experience in cloud solutions. (desirable)

3+ years Agile/Scrum Tool set, preferably Atlassian (desirable)

3+ years Ant, Maven or Gradle Build Tools (essential)

3+ years experience in distributed source control systems, like GIT (essential)

3+ years JSP, JavaScript, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, Java 8 Object Orientation Programming (essential)

3+ years Angular JS 4 and Type Script (desirable)

3+ years Cloud Services (AWS Lamda) (essential)

3+ years strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest) (essential)

2+ years hands on experience in a DevOps environment (essential)

KPAs:

Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Manager, Business Analysts and Solution Architects

Create conceptual, logical and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies

Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.

Work within the frameworks of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies

Engagement with different stakeholders

Applied code review and QA changes as requested

Provide technical input and guidance into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology

