Programmer II (Hybris eCommerce)

Requirements:
- Diploma/Degree in Information Systems/BSc Computer Science (or similar)
- 3+ years eCommerce – especially SAP Hybris Commerce development. (essential)
3+ years Hybris Marketing, SAP Cloud 4 Service, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAP ERP (desirable)
3+ years experience in being a developer within a development team. (essential)
- 3+ years experience in software development and testing. (essential)
- 3+ years experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps (essential)
- 2+ years experience in cloud solutions. (desirable)
- 3+ years Agile/Scrum Tool set, preferably Atlassian (desirable)
- 3+ years Ant, Maven or Gradle Build Tools (essential)
- 3+ years experience in distributed source control systems, like GIT (essential)
- 3+ years JSP, JavaScript, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, Java 8 Object Orientation Programming (essential)
- 3+ years Angular JS 4 and Type Script (desirable)
- 3+ years Cloud Services (AWS Lamda) (essential)
- 3+ years strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest) (essential)
- 2+ years hands on experience in a DevOps environment (essential)
KPAs:
- Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Manager, Business Analysts and Solution Architects
- Create conceptual, logical and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies
- Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.
- Work within the frameworks of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies
- Engagement with different stakeholders
- Applied code review and QA changes as requested
- Provide technical input and guidance into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology
