Project Manager (Logistics – 1 Year Contract) at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry based in Pretoria is currently looking to employ a Project Manager (Logistics). This will be a 1 Year Contract position.

Main purpose of the position:

The Project manager is responsible for managing logistics activities for facility until full readiness of the facility for sequential supply and overall responsibilities of the project to ensure project success. This position will interface between Logistics Service Provider (LSP) and companys entities including sub-contracted clients and the customer.

Responsibilities:

Secure staffing of the cross plant Core Team from the functions, in due time.

Ensuring customer milestones are adhered too and assisting the subcontractors/LSP to achieve the milestones.

Achieve program targets through development and deployment of program roadmaps and cascade program objectives and assignments to team members and LSP.

Use Business Plan to monitor permanently convergence to financial expectations.

Manage the core team and ensure cooperation with the functions and the plant(s),

Identify risks and opportunities. Ensure risk management and alert processes.

Act as official company Project representative towards the customer and subcontractors & LSP to support its expectations while preserving company from risk exposure.

Support/take the lead on commercial negotiations for contract evolutions

Communicate and report relevant program status to secure proper management support on program issues

Ensure that program experience is capitalized in knowledge management to improve future programs performance

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree in Engineering/ Supplier Chain or Business Management

Logistics background focused on supply chain management

Experience in sequence and JIT supply

Experience with SAP and multiple sites

Experience in Automotive sector (car manufacturer/Tier)

Demonstrate product and process engineering experience

Team management experience

Experience in budget control and profit enhancement

Seniority as a Program/Project manager: 3 years experience in the functions above.

The following experience will be added advantage:

New Site / facility setup

International experience

Understanding of supply systems

Technical Skills:

Knowledge of quality tools (FMEA, design of experiment, QRCI/problem solving skills)

Finance skills (master business plan calculation)

Program management knowledge in particularly in matrix organization (external)

Ability to develop strong customer relationships at senior level

English fluent

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position