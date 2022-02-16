Senior Solutions Analyst – Salesforce/Velocity

Feb 16, 2022

EXPERIENCE & QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Min 4 8 years experience in business/system analysis
  • Min 2 5 years experience in supporting Salesforce implementations in an analyst/ subject matter expert
  • role including implementations associated with:
  • Customer Management
  • Lead Management
  • Quote & Order Management
  • Product Catalogue Management (Vlocity EPC)
  • Case/ Interaction Management Etc.
  • Sales force implementation essential
  • Previous experience / exposure to SAfe Agile methodology
  • CX design experience considered an advantage
  • Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect considered an advantage
  • Previous experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage

