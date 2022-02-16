Senior Solutions Analyst – Salesforce/Velocity

EXPERIENCE & QUALIFICATIONS:

Min 4 8 years experience in business/system analysis

Min 2 5 years experience in supporting Salesforce implementations in an analyst/ subject matter expert

role including implementations associated with:

Customer Management

Lead Management

Quote & Order Management

Product Catalogue Management (Vlocity EPC)

Case/ Interaction Management Etc.

Sales force implementation essential

Previous experience / exposure to SAfe Agile methodology

CX design experience considered an advantage

Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect considered an advantage

Previous experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage

