Senior Solutions Analyst – Salesforce/Velocity

EXPERIENCE & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Min 4 8 years experience in business/system analysis
- Min 2 5 years experience in supporting Salesforce implementations in an analyst/ subject matter expert
- role including implementations associated with:
- Customer Management
- Lead Management
- Quote & Order Management
- Product Catalogue Management (Vlocity EPC)
- Case/ Interaction Management Etc.
- Sales force implementation essential
- Previous experience / exposure to SAfe Agile methodology
- CX design experience considered an advantage
- Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect considered an advantage
- Previous experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage
