Senior SQL DBA at Datafin Recruitment

A dynamic Fund Management Firm seeks the technical expertise of a Senior SQL DBA to juggle multiple projects and take charge of the performance, integrity and security of its databases. You will also be involved in the planning and development of the databases as well as troubleshooting issues, managing networking and infrastructure, and working with automation and scripting. The ideal candidate must preferably have graduated in Information Systems or Computer Science fields (strong Mathematical background or subject knowledge an advantage), -10 Years experience in a similar role or working on the Back-end of systems with at least 3 years working experience with data in Financial Services. You will also require strong SQL skills, experience administrating databases larger than 100GB, knowledge of routine maintenance, recovery, and handling failover of a Database & a comprehensive understanding of distributed computing architectures, e.g., Client/Server.

DUTIES:

Database: Installation, Maintenance, Upgrades, License, Vendor Relation

Install and upgrade the database server and application tools through SDLC environments.

Ensure compliance with database vendor license agreement.

Contact database vendor for technical support.

Monitoring, Alerting, Optimizing, Capacity Planning

Daily database health checks (free space, performance, event logs, etc.).

Perform database monitoring, optimizing, trend analysis and advising on long-term capacity plans.

Allocate system storage and plan future storage requirements for the database system.

Establish standards, best practices, policies, and procedures for database administration and maintenance.

Access, Security Management

Plan, control and monitor access to the database.

Implement advanced database security features.

Audit and report on database activity to ensure integrity and performance of the database.

Database Environment Transition Management

Establish standards, best practises, policies, and procedures for database transition management.

Change Management.

Transition planning and support.

Release and Deployment Management.

Transition validation and testing.

Continuity and Availability Management

Establish backup/recovery strategies.

Establish high availability strategies.

Implement and monitor backup/recovery and high availability solutions.

Workload balancing, data replication and archiving.

Operations –

Creation and setup of daily, weekly and monthly management reports.

Environment synchronization through SDLC environments.

Perform daily, weekly, and monthly database maintenance tasks.

3rd Party –

Prototyping and evaluation of 3rd party software.

Installation and maintenance of 3rd party software on servers (i.e., Applications Manager – ManageEngine, ActiveBatch, Service desk, Oracle, Redgate, Idera, Jira, Confluence).

3rd Party application upgrades.

Servers –

Configure and manage sites on IIS.

Daily server health checks (free space, performance, event logs, ftp availability etc.).

Plan, control and monitor system resources, CPU, memory, storage and planning future requirements.

Plan, maintain and execute on all server patching.

Enrol users and maintain system security.

Monitoring and Alerting –

Design, implement and maintain alerts and reports (add monitors, build custom monitors, setup reports, Alerts).

Buy and manage all software licensing.

REQUIREMENTS:

Graduate student in Information Systems or Computer Science fields (with strong Mathematical background or subject knowledge an advantage).

8-10 Years experience in a similar role or working on the Back-end of systems.

At least 3 years working experience with data in Financial Services.

Extensive database development experience.

Experience administrating databases larger than 100GB.

In depth knowledge of database theory and database design.

Strong SQL.

Comprehensive understanding of distributed computing architectures, e.g., Client/Server.

Knowledge of operating systems.

Comprehensive knowledge of storage technologies and networking.

Comprehensive knowledge of routine maintenance, recovery, and handling failover of a Database.

Intermediary between IT and IS.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good communication skills.

Ability to work under pressure, time management and to be able to multi-task multiple projects.

