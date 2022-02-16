Software Developer / DevOps Engineer / Cloud Specialist – Semi Remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Splendid chance to break innovative development boundaries in an environment that is building for the future! Get involved in a team working on next-generation manufacturing technology developing top tier projects using high-performance technologies and platforms.

If using cutting edge technologies and taking your career to the next level is what you’re looking for, APPLY TODAY!!

Specific Technical / Functional skills required skills:

At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java or C# development including the necessary solution Nspace e.g. version control (Git)

At least 6 years’ worth of experience in front-end

JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g. Docker

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, or AWS EKS or Kubernetes

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems eg. MQTT

Added advantage:

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine,

Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Xunit, Robot, Jest

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Reference Number for this position is GZ54392 which is a long-term contract position based in Pretoria offering a contract rate of R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

Angular

HTML 5

CSS

Junit

Java EE

Learn more/Apply for this position