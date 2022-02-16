Software Developer / DevOps Engineer / Cloud Specialist – Semi Remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Splendid chance to break innovative development boundaries in an environment that is building for the future! Get involved in a team working on next-generation manufacturing technology developing top tier projects using high-performance technologies and platforms.
Specific Technical / Functional skills required skills:
- At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java or C# development including the necessary solution Nspace e.g. version control (Git)
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience in front-end
- JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
- Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g. Docker
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, or AWS EKS or Kubernetes
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
- Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems eg. MQTT
Added advantage:
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine,
- Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Xunit, Robot, Jest
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
Reference Number for this position is GZ54392 which is a long-term contract position based in Pretoria offering a contract rate of R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
