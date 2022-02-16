Solutions Architect

12 months extendable contract
Education and experience:
– A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the fieldof specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications AND
– Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or designand/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.
– A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
– A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an [URL Removed] requirements
– Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills).
– Thought leadership.
– Stakeholder management.
– Risk management.
– Problem-solving skills.
– Facilitation skills
Desired Skills:
- Architecture
- TOGAF
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree