Solutions Architect

12 months extendable contract

Education and experience:

– A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the fieldof specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications AND

– Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or designand/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.

– A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

– A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an [URL Removed] requirements

– Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills).

– Thought leadership.

– Stakeholder management.

– Risk management.

– Problem-solving skills.

– Facilitation skills

Desired Skills:

Architecture

TOGAF

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position