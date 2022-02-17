Data Analyst (2 Years Contract) Wits GRT at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

To contribute to the management, maintenance, and expansion of the Units longitudinal health and socio-demographic scientific data

Location:

Wits School of Public Health Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Manage, maintain, and contribute to the development and expansion of complex longitudinal health and socio-demographic relational databases

Develop scripts and applications for temporal integrity checking, data cleaning, and extraction

Perform routine database quality checks to ensure excellent data quality

Help maintain an archive of scientific data

Contribute to maintenance, tuning, and operation of network systems

Provide user support

Required minimum education and training:

A Degree in Computer Science/Statistics/Demography/Epidemiology

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 1-year experience in Data or IT environment

Experience with programming and relational database development

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Experience with MS SQL Server, MS Access, MS Excel as well as Programming in NET (c#, vb.net) or any other language

A combination of programming and database development skills

Experience in the use of statistical analysis software packages such as R, Stata, SAS, etc

Experience in a research organization/program

High-level problem-solving skills and personal drive to achieve pre-set objectives

Good interpersonal skills and ability to follow instructions

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 25February 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ Personnel is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

Gauteng Research Triangle: UP, UJ and Wits – The vice-chancellors of the universities of Pretoria, Johannesburg, and the Witwatersrand have agreed to explore opportunities for establishing a globally competitive research collaborative in Gauteng.

