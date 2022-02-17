Data Analyst at GG Recruitment

My client, an e-commerce retailer, requires a Digital Data Analyst and Customer Insights Analyst , to work closely with the marketing team & produce accurate daily, weekly, and monthly reports and explain movements and trends in sales & customers.
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree (BSc, BCom, B Bus Sci, B Eng.)
- Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in analysing data either digital data or customer insights
- MS Excel proficiency
- SQL query writing skills is essential
- Experience in big data reporting packages will be an added advantage (e.g. BigQuery/PowerBI/ Qlikview/ Tableau)
- Strong Mathematics skills ( this will be assessed)
This is an urgent role and applicants are requested to submit a comprehensive CV detailing the required skills & experience.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Data Analysis
- Microsoft Power BI
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Large mutlichannel retailer
Medical aid
Provident Fund
20 days of leave