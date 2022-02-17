Data Analyst at GG Recruitment

My client, an e-commerce retailer, requires a Digital Data Analyst and Customer Insights Analyst , to work closely with the marketing team & produce accurate daily, weekly, and monthly reports and explain movements and trends in sales & customers.

Requirements:

Relevant Degree (BSc, BCom, B Bus Sci, B Eng.)

Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in analysing data either digital data or customer insights

MS Excel proficiency

SQL query writing skills is essential

Experience in big data reporting packages will be an added advantage (e.g. BigQuery/PowerBI/ Qlikview/ Tableau)

Strong Mathematics skills ( this will be assessed)

This is an urgent role and applicants are requested to submit a comprehensive CV detailing the required skills & experience.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Data Analysis

Microsoft Power BI

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Large mutlichannel retailer

Medical aid

Provident Fund

20 days of leave

