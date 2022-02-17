Data Scientist

A leading Asset Management company is growing their data analysis team and has asked us to secure exceptional talent to fill the position.

We are interested in meeting with tenacious individuals with analytical minds and technical brilliance for this position.

Responsibilities:

Collect, structure, and analyse a broad range of both internal and external data relevant to the business such as economic, industry, product, customer, supplier, and competitor

Explore and visualise data to understand the features that have relevance or are meaningful to the business

Apply business-relevant statistical, machine learning, or deep learning approaches to solve business challenges

Design, implement, and validate data systems and solutions

Provide data-driven recommendations and insights for cross-functional projects to executive leadership

Skills:

Foundation in systems development

Depth in data modelling and database design

Knowledgeable or conversant in established and emerging data technologies

Ability to conceive and portray the big data picture

The successful Data Architect will possess the following:

Relevant IT/Information related degree

3- 10 years’ experience in Data Science

Must have experience as an enterprise data architect

Must have Data Integration experience

DevOps skills

Programming Skills (incl. VBA)

Automation experience

