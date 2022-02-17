Data Scientist

A leading Asset Management company is growing their data analysis team and has asked us to secure exceptional talent to fill the position.
We are interested in meeting with tenacious individuals with analytical minds and technical brilliance for this position.
Responsibilities:
- Collect, structure, and analyse a broad range of both internal and external data relevant to the business such as economic, industry, product, customer, supplier, and competitor
- Explore and visualise data to understand the features that have relevance or are meaningful to the business
- Apply business-relevant statistical, machine learning, or deep learning approaches to solve business challenges
- Design, implement, and validate data systems and solutions
- Provide data-driven recommendations and insights for cross-functional projects to executive leadership
Skills:
- Foundation in systems development
- Depth in data modelling and database design
- Knowledgeable or conversant in established and emerging data technologies
- Ability to conceive and portray the big data picture
The successful Data Architect will possess the following:
- Relevant IT/Information related degree
- 3- 10 years’ experience in Data Science
- Must have experience as an enterprise data architect
- Must have Data Integration experience
- DevOps skills
- Programming Skills (incl. VBA)
- Automation experience
