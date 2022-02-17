Developer – Full Stack at Parvana Recruitment

Feb 17, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Lead and participate in the entire SDLC including software design, implementation, code reviews, integration and debugging for new products and existing ones.
  • Drive continuous iterative agile like software planning and development.
  • Plan, track and schedule software deliverables, for agile like software development.
  • Architect, develop and document software solutions.
  • Train and oversee the activities of the members of a development team.
  • Analyze and resolve technical and application problems.
  • Use versioning tools like SVN/Git to document changes made to code.
  • Creative, strategic and structural problem solving.
  • Create technical specifications and test cases.
  • Flexible time availability to address, advise and help solve urgent issues.
  • Independently lead projects to completion.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and 9+ years of relevant professional experience, OR, Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science and 7+ years of relevant professional experience.

Skills / Experience:

  • 6 years of related C/C++ software development experience.
  • Experience as a Team Lead or as a Lead Developer.
  • Inter-process communication and multi-threaded programming experience.
  • Preferred Skills:
    • Database Technologies | C++ | .Net | ASP.NET | C# | Visual Studio.
    • Microsoft Excel | Microsoft Stack | Windows | Web Services| Microsoft SQL.

Desired Skills:

  • Developer
  • Full Stack
  • C++

