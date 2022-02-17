Flourish Project Manager at Grow Great

Flourish is recruiting for a Pilot Project manager to join our dedicated and professional team to oversee the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of a Pilot Project within the existing Flourish programme. The Pilot Project will run from 3 January 2022-31 December 2023 and aims to ensure that Flourish is a viable and sustainable micro-enterprise for the young women who host Flourish classes.

Summary of key functions

1 Ensuring effective management of the Flourish Pilot Project by maintaining the delivery of appropriate leadership, operational, financial and administrative outputs, while tracking the Pilot Project progress through monitoring, evaluation and reporting;

2 Maintaining collaborative working relationships among key stakeholders through effective communication, consultation and reporting;

3 Mentorship, coaching and skills transfer to stakeholders to ensure the success and continuity of the project;

4 Aligning the Pilot Project with Grow Great values and Flourish Pilot Project priorities.

Overall roles and responsibilities

The Pilot Project manager will report to the Flourish Programme lead and be responsible for:

Undertaking, under the supervision of the Programme Lead, the day-to-day planning, organization and operations of the Pilot Project;

Overseeing day to day management and operational needs of the Flourish Pilot Project such as ensuring hosts have the necessary support and tools to host classes, the coach is equipped to offer coaching support;

Management of a Flourish coach to ensure adequate class quality and micro-enterprise coaching support;

Ensuring successful implementation of the pilot;

Managing the recruitment, training, and coaching of hosts;

Supporting quality assurance of Flourish classes by ensuring that all coaching reports and M&E is collected timeously and analysed for programme impact;

Oversight of the monitoring & evaluation of the pilot;

Managing and coordinating the implementation of the respective activities based on the relevant project documents, including, as needed, supervision and guidance and monitoring of other project staff, coaches and other parties with a view to achieving project results;

Developing comprehensive/detailed project work-plans that include all project activities and roles and responsibilities of the stakeholders and setting-out corresponding milestones;

Monitoring the progress of implementation of project activities and key event schedules observing the work-plans and set deadlines including monitoring of the financial resources and accounting to ensure accuracy and reliability of financial reports;

Managing and monitoring project risks initially identified and developing risk mitigating measures

Preparing project progress reports and ensuring timely submission of the reports

Deployment and management of a project management and tracking tool;

Maintaining collaborative working relationships among key project partners and stakeholders through effective communication, consultation and reporting;

Ensuring that all project objectives are achieved to ensure long term viability of the Pilot Project.

The ability to be an active, flexible, and collegial team player is critical to success in this role.

In addition, the successful applicant will have the following skillsets & characteristics:

Management, leadership and operational skills

Analyses problems systematically and efficiently and draws accurate conclusions and makes sound decisions;

Focuses on critical details while managing a broad perspective and applies initiative to deliver required outputs and planned results on deadline and on budget;

Demonstrates openness and high propensity to manage change and complexity and unpredictability;

Focuses on impact and results and responds positively to feedback;

Demonstrates strong conflict-resolution skills and remains calm and in control under pressure;

Builds strong relationships and adapts deliverables to meet changing circumstances;

Innovative – critically assesses value and relevance of existing methods;

Experiments with and applies new and useful ideas;

Candidate embraces new methods & continually seeks improvement;

Expands capacity of team to deliver on time and on target and is accountable for Pilot Project implementation and/or team deliverables.

Job knowledge and technical expertise

Ability to create and manage budgets and deliver results within guidelines under tight deadlines;

Has sound knowledge of Project management tools and utilizes these regularly in work and assignments.

Has strong knowledge of Pilot Project area and keeps abreast with new developments in areas of professional discipline and seeks to develop herself/himself professionally;

Has experience with application of innovative methods and tools;

Qualifications and experience

Relevant tertiary level qualification is a required. Advanced qualifications such as MBA and MBL or MSocSci would be an added advantage;

Project Management Qualification (PMI, Prince2) would be an advantage;

At least 5 years’ work experience, ideally in the social enterprise/ development sector;

Previous experience working with entrepreneurs in the informal sector will be an advantage;

Experience linking the operations of an organisation to support the delivery of the strategy;

Having successfully founded/led a start-up (any industry) or Social Enterprise would be advantageous;

A proven understanding of business development processes and team leadership is essential;

Budgeting and financial management skills and how to support small business in achieving viability and sustainability;

Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Word and other MS Office Functions

Personal attributes

Ability to work non-traditional hours

Strong work ethic and ability to prioritize and multi-task

Experience working in a team context

High performance mindset

Ability to self-direct

Excellent time management skills

Staunch commitment to social justice

Commitment to the values & mission of Grow Great and Flourish

If you meet the above requirements and feel equipped for this challenging position, please submit a 1-page cover letter, your salary expectations & CV (with the title of the role in the subject line) to [Email Address Removed] by Friday 18 February 2022.

For more information on Flourish, visit [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Project budget

Project plan

Interpersonal Skills

Time Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Flourish is an initiative of Grow Great, a campaign launched in 2018 with the aim to galvanize South Africa towards a national commitment to zero stunting by 2030. Flourish is Grow Great’s flagship intervention for supporting and empowering moms through the critical first 1000 days of their child’s life, a time of great vulnerability to stunting.

Flourish delivers antenatal and postnatal classes to communities through Flourish hosts, underpinned by the values of empathy, non-judgment and respect.

Since launching in mid-2018, Flourish has licensed ~250 hosts, 70% of whom are operating across four of South Africa’s nine provinces. Collectively Flourish hosts have reached almost 17 000 pregnant and new mothers to date.

