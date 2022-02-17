Project Manager

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Minimum 3 years experience in a Key Accounts Management role Experience with CRM software Anticipating key account changes and improvements Strategic planning to improve client results Negotiating contracts with the client and establishing a timeline of performance Establishing and overseeing internal budgets with the company and external budgets with the client Working with design, sales team, printing, installations, logistics, managers, production, and team members from other departments dedicated to the same client account to ensure the highest quality of materials are being produced and all client needs met Collaborating with the sales team to maximize profit by up-selling or cross-selling Planning and presenting reports on account progress, goals, and quarterly initiatives Analyzing client data to provide customer relationship management Computer literate with skills in Microsoft Office, especially Microsoft Excel Must be willing to travel

Behavioural Competencies:

Communication Skills both verbal and written Interpersonal skills Ability to work under pressure Problem solving Analytical and strategic skills Time management Negotiations skills Attention to detail Deadline driven Ability to use initiative

Remuneration:

Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

