Research and Data Officer

Research and Data Officers are required to join our client’s research team.

You will be aiding the machine learning process by fact-checking and adding to reports.

Our ideal candidate will be on a search for answers and will stop at nothing to get them. You don’t take anything at face value and are willing to go the extra mile (or spend the extra hour) verifying facts. You take pleasure in the thought that most of your day will be spent either conducting your own research or peer-reviewing the research of your colleagues and you enjoy a good challenge.

Basic Skills Required

Analytical skills – Attention to detail, efficiency, meticulous

Degree or Diploma

Fluent in English – written and oral

Creative and critical thinking skills

Relevant research or Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) experience – advantageous

Access to a Laptop and stable home Internet is essential.

Learn more/Apply for this position