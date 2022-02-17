Senior Frontend Developer (Angular) at Reverside

Feb 17, 2022

Senior Frontend Developer (Angular)

We are looking forSenior Frontend Developer (Angular)Professionals with5+ years solid development experience inFrontend Development (Angular 9)and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements

  • Strong experiencein Angular(9+)
  • Develop User interfaces for ModernRich Internet Applications with the latest Front end Technologies
  • Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complexnature which may require extensive research and analysis
  • Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
  • Make design and technical decisions for Angular projects
  • Develop application code and unit test in the Angular, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend high experience
  • Ensuring high performance Key competencies required
  • Min 5 yrs Front End Developmentexperience
  • Strong experience with Agular(9+)
  • Strong expertise in with HTML, CSS and writing cross- browser compatible code
  • Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation
  • Experience with RESTful services
  • Experience with JavaScript build like grunt and gulp
  • Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)
  • Test runner Framework(Karma)

About The Employer:

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position