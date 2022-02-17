Senior Frontend Developer (Angular) at Reverside

Senior Frontend Developer (Angular)

We are looking forSenior Frontend Developer (Angular)Professionals with5+ years solid development experience inFrontend Development (Angular 9)and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements

Strong experiencein Angular(9+)

Develop User interfaces for ModernRich Internet Applications with the latest Front end Technologies

Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complexnature which may require extensive research and analysis

Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML, and CSS

Make design and technical decisions for Angular projects

Develop application code and unit test in the Angular, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend high experience

Ensuring high performance Key competencies required

Min 5 yrs Front End Developmentexperience

Strong experience with Agular(9+)

Strong expertise in with HTML, CSS and writing cross- browser compatible code

Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation

Experience with RESTful services

Experience with JavaScript build like grunt and gulp

Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)

Test runner Framework(Karma)

About The Employer:

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position