Senior Frontend Developer (Angular) at Reverside

Senior Frontend Developer (Angular)
We are looking forSenior Frontend Developer (Angular)Professionals with5+ years solid development experience inFrontend Development (Angular 9)and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
Requirements
- Strong experiencein Angular(9+)
- Develop User interfaces for ModernRich Internet Applications with the latest Front end Technologies
- Perform product analysis and development tasks of increasingly complexnature which may require extensive research and analysis
- Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
- Make design and technical decisions for Angular projects
- Develop application code and unit test in the Angular, Rest Web Services with ideally some C# backend high experience
- Ensuring high performance Key competencies required
- Min 5 yrs Front End Developmentexperience
- Strong experience with Agular(9+)
- Strong expertise in with HTML, CSS and writing cross- browser compatible code
- Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation
- Experience with RESTful services
- Experience with JavaScript build like grunt and gulp
- Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)
- Test runner Framework(Karma)
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices