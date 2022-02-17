The Role: Essential function:
- Leading single or multiple project teams simultaneously
- Will be mostly involved in larger more complex projects including transitions of new clients, new strategic service introductions into the organisation as well as major impact service changes in the environment
- Programme and portfolio management
- Goal setting and project planning
- Hiring of staff, suppliers etc as per iOCO guidelines required for the project
- Project tracking and evaluation, including but not limited to controlling outcomes, management of issues/risks, budget, team performance
- Owning the communication and co-ordination strategy of projects
- Ensure execution of Quality Assurance and Testing Methodologies
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Bachelor??s degree or equivalent qualification (NQF level 7)
- Up to date PRINCE and PMBOK Certification
Preferred Qualification:
- Post graduate qualification (NQF level 8) in Project management
Experience required:
- 8-10 Years of Experience as Senior Project Manager
- Broad Knowledge understanding of ICT environment
- Knowledge of information management and practices, monitoring, evaluation and research methodologies.