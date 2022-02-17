Solution Architect at In4Group

SCOPE:
- Provide solution architecture consulting/services for the new initiatives, projects and programmes.
- Provide solution architecture consulting/services for initiatives that are in the Demand Management Phase.
- The number of projects and initiatives will be negotiated and agreed with the service provider and the solution architect during the on-boarding phase.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Develop the solution architectures for the different projects within the CoDI and guide the end-to-end delivery of solutions.
- Combine architectural ‘as-is’ (baseline) and ‘to-be’ (target) models for various domains (business, data, application and technology) to create an overall solution architecture and roadmap with the supporting transition architectures.
- Ensure alignment between the enterprise architecture, related solution architectures, architecture principles, and information and communications technology (ICT) standards to ensure standardisation and reduce risk.
- Ensure that the solutions meet the business requirements while complying to standards and principles, traceability to enterprise reference models, and alignment with the target enterprise architecture vision.
- Ensure that proposed solutions are peer reviewed by the all division and presented to the Enterprise Architecture Governance forums for approval.
- Take accountability for overseeing the end-to-end delivery of the solutions for the business, and ensure that solutions implemented match the architectural designs (implementation governance).
- Develop evaluation criteria to support cross-functional teams in evaluating product identification and selection processes including proofs of concept (POC), requests for information (RFIs) and requests for proposals (RFPs).
EDUCATION:
- A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications AND
- Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.
- A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
- A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an advantage.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills).
- Thought leadership.
- Stakeholder management.
- Risk manageme
- Problem-solving skill
- Facilitation skills
- Negotiation skills
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architect
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
In4Group Pty Ltd