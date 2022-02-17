Solution Architect at In4Group

Feb 17, 2022

SCOPE:

  • Provide solution architecture consulting/services for the new initiatives, projects and programmes.
  • Provide solution architecture consulting/services for initiatives that are in the Demand Management Phase.
  • The number of projects and initiatives will be negotiated and agreed with the service provider and the solution architect during the on-boarding phase.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Develop the solution architectures for the different projects within the CoDI and guide the end-to-end delivery of solutions.
  • Combine architectural ‘as-is’ (baseline) and ‘to-be’ (target) models for various domains (business, data, application and technology) to create an overall solution architecture and roadmap with the supporting transition architectures.
  • Ensure alignment between the enterprise architecture, related solution architectures, architecture principles, and information and communications technology (ICT) standards to ensure standardisation and reduce risk.
  • Ensure that the solutions meet the business requirements while complying to standards and principles, traceability to enterprise reference models, and alignment with the target enterprise architecture vision.
  • Ensure that proposed solutions are peer reviewed by the all division and presented to the Enterprise Architecture Governance forums for approval.
  • Take accountability for overseeing the end-to-end delivery of the solutions for the business, and ensure that solutions implemented match the architectural designs (implementation governance).
  • Develop evaluation criteria to support cross-functional teams in evaluating product identification and selection processes including proofs of concept (POC), requests for information (RFIs) and requests for proposals (RFPs).

EDUCATION:

  • A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications AND
  • Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.
  • A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
  • A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an advantage.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

  • Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills).
  • Thought leadership.
  • Stakeholder management.
  • Risk manageme
  • Problem-solving skill
  • Facilitation skills
  • Negotiation skills

Desired Skills:

  • Solution Architect

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

In4Group Pty Ltd

