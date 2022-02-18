C# Unit Test Developer at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

Job Brief:

We are looking for a C# Unit Test Developer with at least 4 years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on a large web-based project and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium-sized close-knit, fast-paced agile and Scrum Developer Team.

About The Employer:

Duties include:

Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum Events (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)

Unit Test core application features

Unit Testing Automation

Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries

Delivering a high standard of coding

Problem-solving

Skills

C#

.NET Core 3.1+

MS SQL Server / PostgreSQL

PowerShell – Dotnet CLI

Azure/DevOps is advantageous

CI/ CD is advantageous

Personal qualities:

Willingness to learn

Drive to excel

Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)

Great time management

Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys developing Unit Tests and Testing team member’s code

Learn more/Apply for this position