C# Unit Test Developer at Reverside

Feb 18, 2022

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

Job Brief:

We are looking for a C# Unit Test Developer with at least 4 years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on a large web-based project and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium-sized close-knit, fast-paced agile and Scrum Developer Team.

About The Employer:

Duties include:

  • Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum Events (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)
  • Unit Test core application features
  • Unit Testing Automation
  • Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries
  • Delivering a high standard of coding
  • Problem-solving

Skills

  • C#
  • .NET Core 3.1+
  • MS SQL Server / PostgreSQL
  • PowerShell – Dotnet CLI
  • Azure/DevOps is advantageous
  • CI/ CD is advantageous

Personal qualities:

  • Willingness to learn
  • Drive to excel
  • Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)
  • Great time management
  • Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys developing Unit Tests and Testing team member’s code

Learn more/Apply for this position