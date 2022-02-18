C# Unit Test Developer at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.
Job Brief:
We are looking for a C# Unit Test Developer with at least 4 years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on a large web-based project and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium-sized close-knit, fast-paced agile and Scrum Developer Team.
About The Employer:
Duties include:
- Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum Events (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)
- Unit Test core application features
- Unit Testing Automation
- Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries
- Delivering a high standard of coding
- Problem-solving
Skills
- C#
- .NET Core 3.1+
- MS SQL Server / PostgreSQL
- PowerShell – Dotnet CLI
- Azure/DevOps is advantageous
- CI/ CD is advantageous
Personal qualities:
- Willingness to learn
- Drive to excel
- Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)
- Great time management
- Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys developing Unit Tests and Testing team member’s code