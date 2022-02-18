Junior SQL Developer

Feb 18, 2022

Requirement:

  • Experience as a SQLBI Developer
  • Background in SQLdata warehouse design
  • In-depth Understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework.
  • Knowledge of Analytical tools such as PowerPivot.
  • Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services(SSRS), SQL Server
  • Integration Services (SSIS) and SQL Server Analysis Server (SSAS)
  • Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
  • Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude

Learn more/Apply for this position