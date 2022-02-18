Junior SQL Developer

Requirement:
- Experience as a SQLBI Developer
- Background in SQLdata warehouse design
- In-depth Understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework.
- Knowledge of Analytical tools such as PowerPivot.
- Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services(SSRS), SQL Server
- Integration Services (SSIS) and SQL Server Analysis Server (SSAS)
- Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
- Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude