Performance Test Analyst

PLEASE NOTE; THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY CANDIDATES WITH THE NECESSARY QUALIFICATIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED
Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent.
Test Approach;
Test Plans;
Test Scripts;
Read development code
Operate in DevSecOps
Test Execution Results;
Defects Management Reports;
Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;
Test Closure Reports;
Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and
Test Completion Sign Off
3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
Extensive knowledge of LoadRunner – MF ALM.
Limited knowledge of software development
Experience in Integration Performance Testing.
API Performance Testing
Web services Performance Testing
Experience in ETL/BI Testing
Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.
Experience in automating API Services.
The following will be an added advantage:
Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
Knowledge of C# and JAVA.
J-meter and Jira Experience
Conceptual Thinking;
Attention to detail;
Excellent written and oral Communication;
Managing complexity and ambiguity.
Ability to learning quickly;
Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business;
Strong analytical and problem solving skills;
Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult other;
Management Reporting;
Resilience; and
Self-starter.