Performance Test Analyst

PLEASE NOTE; THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY CANDIDATES WITH THE NECESSARY QUALIFICATIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED

Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.

Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent.

Test Approach;

Test Plans;

Test Scripts;

Read development code

Operate in DevSecOps

Test Execution Results;

Defects Management Reports;

Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;

Test Closure Reports;

Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and

Test Completion Sign Off

3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

Extensive knowledge of LoadRunner – MF ALM.

Limited knowledge of software development

Experience in Integration Performance Testing.

API Performance Testing

Web services Performance Testing

Experience in ETL/BI Testing

Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.

Experience in automating API Services.

The following will be an added advantage:

Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.

Knowledge of C# and JAVA.

J-meter and Jira Experience

Conceptual Thinking;

Attention to detail;

Excellent written and oral Communication;

Managing complexity and ambiguity.

Ability to learning quickly;

Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business;

Strong analytical and problem solving skills;

Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult other;

Management Reporting;

Resilience; and

Self-starter.

