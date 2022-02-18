Python Developer

Python DevOps Engineer

My client in Pretoria is by far the best company to work for in the city!

They are at the cutting edge of leading technologies and have a great environment to work in.

Brief description:

This job entails building and modernising our data, machine learning, and actuarial model pipelines for our short term insurance pricing engine. You are going to spend a lot of time coding in Python, using libraries such as Pandas, Numpy, Pydantic and FastAPI. We are looking for people who are passionate about creating code that is simple, easy to test and beautiful to read. The work you will be doing will become core to the company’s local and global expansion.

We need someone with about 2-6 years’ experience in the field.

Salary can be between R40 000 and R60 000pm

Desired Skills:

Python Development

Numpy

Pydantic

FastAPI

Python

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

