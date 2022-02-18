Salesforce Solutions Architect (CH760) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a dynamic Cloud Digital Transformation Consultancy is looking for experienced and highly motivated technologists who possess technical depth and strong interpersonal skills.

As a Salesforce Solution Architect, you will lead technical workshops, advise customers on architectural and strategic IT decisions and design highly scalable, flexible, and resilient cloud architectures that address customer business challenges.

The Architect will be responsible for creating and delivering solutions using Salesforce/Apex, Force, Visual Force and J2EE technologies. You will also be responsible for the application design, development, and support of Salesforce related projects.

The ideal candidate will possess customer facing skills that will allow them to represent BlueSky well within a customer’s environment and drive discussions with senior personnel within the company, as well as a technical background that enables them to easily interact and give guidance with software developers and architects.

Key Responsibilities

Lead the mapping of functional requirements to Salesforce features and functionality.

Design and develop software components and having an extraordinarily strong service-oriented architecture and integration background.

End-to-end Salesforce (SFDC) CRM implementation experience.

com integration experience, including, between different business systems as well as working with integration tools.

Strong experience with configuration, customization, programming with APEX APIs, APEX Triggers, and implementing new instances of [URL Removed] from scratch.

Strong practical deployment knowledge of Visual Force, Flex, Salesforce configurations, Apex classes, APEX Web services, API, AppExchange deployment, and [URL Removed] s-controls.

Ability to define the system landscape, to identify gaps between current and desired end-states and deliver a CRM solution.

Make recommendations on products and services.

Advise on architectural strategies and best practice approaches.

Requirements

Minimum 5 years’ experience interacting with customers at senior level

Minimum 6-8 years Salesforce experience (Architect/Snr Consultant/Snr Dev) in the enterprise market.

Salesforce Cloud Architecture Certifications are an added advantage

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position