Senior C# .Net Analyst Programmer with Angular 9 and RESTful API – Remote – R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

As a Senior C# Developer, you will be responsible for the development, maintenance, configuration /enhancement of a variety of applications utilizing C# .Net stack; you will work with Angular & Restful services; Microsoft SQL Server databases on a Web + Mobile platform.

Requirements:

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53600 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

