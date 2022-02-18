Senior C# .Net Analyst Programmer with Angular 9 and RESTful API – Remote – R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you ready to join a fintech that offers a high learning culture that will constantly empower you to be the best version of yourself?
As a Senior C# Developer, you will be responsible for the development, maintenance, configuration /enhancement of a variety of applications utilizing C# .Net stack; you will work with Angular & Restful services; Microsoft SQL Server databases on a Web + Mobile platform.
Requirements:
- Senior C# .Net Analyst Programmer with Angular 9 and RESTful API
- C#
- .Net Framework
- .net Core
- Angular 9+
- RESTful API
- Web API
- SQL
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree