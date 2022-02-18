Technical Business Analyst

An exciting opportunity to gain exposure within the Financial Industry for a Technical Business Analyst.

Purpose

Focus on the analysis and user requirements, overseeing system upgrades, and managing customer impact

Responsibilties

Work with the Engineering and the UX Design Team to deliver world class solutions in South Africa and the Rest of Africa

Perform technical requirements and assist in the implementation of complex and resilient FX Trading platform solutions

Customer facing engagement

Engage and communicate with stakeholders on a regular basis to assess and understand their business requirements

Core compentencies and Experience

Understanding of UX principles and design lead thinking

Experience/knowledge in a financial environment

Experience

National Senior Certificate

IT Related Bachelors Degree

3-5+ years’ experience in financial services

Knowledge and experience of Web services, SOAP and RESTful interfaces, and XML

Knowledge and experience of UML, BPMN and other diagramming techniques and methodologies

Desired Skills:

Agile

UX Design

UML

Stakeholder Management

Requirement Gathering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is focused and in the financial industry

