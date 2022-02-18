An exciting opportunity to gain exposure within the Financial Industry for a Technical Business Analyst.
Purpose
Focus on the analysis and user requirements, overseeing system upgrades, and managing customer impact
Responsibilties
- Work with the Engineering and the UX Design Team to deliver world class solutions in South Africa and the Rest of Africa
- Perform technical requirements and assist in the implementation of complex and resilient FX Trading platform solutions
- Customer facing engagement
- Engage and communicate with stakeholders on a regular basis to assess and understand their business requirements
Core compentencies and Experience
- Understanding of UX principles and design lead thinking
- Experience/knowledge in a financial environment
Experience
- National Senior Certificate
- IT Related Bachelors Degree
- 3-5+ years’ experience in financial services
- Knowledge and experience of Web services, SOAP and RESTful interfaces, and XML
- Knowledge and experience of UML, BPMN and other diagramming techniques and methodologies
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- UX Design
- UML
- Stakeholder Management
- Requirement Gathering
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is focused and in the financial industry