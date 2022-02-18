Technical Business Analyst

An exciting opportunity to gain exposure within the Financial Industry for a Technical Business Analyst.

Purpose
Focus on the analysis and user requirements, overseeing system upgrades, and managing customer impact

Responsibilties

  • Work with the Engineering and the UX Design Team to deliver world class solutions in South Africa and the Rest of Africa
  • Perform technical requirements and assist in the implementation of complex and resilient FX Trading platform solutions
  • Customer facing engagement
  • Engage and communicate with stakeholders on a regular basis to assess and understand their business requirements

Core compentencies and Experience

  • Understanding of UX principles and design lead thinking
  • Experience/knowledge in a financial environment

Experience

  • National Senior Certificate
  • IT Related Bachelors Degree
  • 3-5+ years’ experience in financial services
  • Knowledge and experience of Web services, SOAP and RESTful interfaces, and XML
  • Knowledge and experience of UML, BPMN and other diagramming techniques and methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • UX Design
  • UML
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Requirement Gathering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is focused and in the financial industry

Learn more/Apply for this position