Technical Represenative at Calafrica Pty Ltd

A dynamic plumbing component manufacturing company based in Honeydew, Gauteng is looking for Technical Sales Representative. Preferably female over 40 with proven sales track record and technical aptitude. Preference will be given to single person with no dependants or with adult children.

Minimum requirements:

3-5 years’ experience in a target driven business to business sales environment

Self starter, we require someone extremely trustworthy, driven, passionate and committed

SA resident

Grade 12 (essential)

Own vehicle and valid drivers license (essential)

Fully bilingual in English and Afrikaans preferred

Preference will be given to single person with no dependants.

Must be able to travel. Length of travel and frequency will vary but at least a week at a time monthly.

Presentable

Strong Interpersonal Skills

Strong Technical Aptitude(technically minded but product knowledge not a prerequisite)

Self-Disciplined and Self Motivated

Strong Written Communication skills

Strong Presentation skills, must be able to present to large audiences.

Salary dependent on previous experience, starting at R15 000.00

Desired Skills:

MS Office Suite

CRM

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual Bonus

Performance Bonus

