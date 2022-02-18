Technical Represenative at Calafrica Pty Ltd

A dynamic plumbing component manufacturing company based in Honeydew, Gauteng is looking for Technical Sales Representative. Preferably female over 40 with proven sales track record and technical aptitude. Preference will be given to single person with no dependants or with adult children.
Minimum requirements:
- 3-5 years’ experience in a target driven business to business sales environment
- Self starter, we require someone extremely trustworthy, driven, passionate and committed
- SA resident
- Grade 12 (essential)
- Own vehicle and valid drivers license (essential)
- Fully bilingual in English and Afrikaans preferred
- Must be able to travel. Length of travel and frequency will vary but at least a week at a time monthly.
- Presentable
- Strong Interpersonal Skills
- Strong Technical Aptitude(technically minded but product knowledge not a prerequisite)
- Self-Disciplined and Self Motivated
- Strong Written Communication skills
- Strong Presentation skills, must be able to present to large audiences.
Salary dependent on previous experience, starting at R15 000.00
Desired Skills:
- MS Office Suite
- CRM
Desired Qualification Level:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Annual Bonus
- Performance Bonus