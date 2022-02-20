Solutions Architect

KPA’s:
Solutioning / Designing:
- Facilitate FitGap analysis and requirements gathering
- Reviews functional design artefacts
- Creates solution design artefacts which include the proposed paradigm and technology, as well as providing priority ranking of the architectural system qualities (re-usability, performance etc.)
- Breaking down high-level system components into lower-level functional components for smaller teams to develop
- Engages with systems architects and development teams to ensure a smooth transition from the proposed solution into the SDLC and through implementation to final release
- Translate logical designs into physical designs taking into account the target environment, performance requirements, existing systems and any potential safety-related issues
- Making design decisions based on business requirements, which take into consideration functional and non-functional requirements of the system
- Facilitate migration planning to move from source to target architecture seamlessly
- Request Technical Debt Dispensation, if required
Coding:
- Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Company Group standards, processes, tools and frameworks.
Minimum Requirements:
Technical Skills
- In depth working knowledge of Java language features
- High standards for delivery
- Solution Architecture
- Structured and analytical problem solver
- Process Mapping
- Software testing pack design, functional testing
- Clean code thinking
- Coaching and mentor to juniorteammates
- Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles
Education and Experience
Required:
- Matric
- Informatics Degree or Diplomaadvantageous
Experience:
- 10+ years’ experiencedeveloping Java applications and at least 2 of those in a solution/system architect role
Knowledge:
- Extensive experience working withJava
- Solid understanding ofObject Orientated programming fundamentals
- Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack
- Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
- Spring
- Hibernate
- Junit
- SOA
- Microservices
- Docker
- Data Modelling
- UML
- SQL
- SoapUI (SOAP) /REST client(JSON)
- Architectural Styles
- Kafka
- Zookeeper
- Zuul
- Eureka
- Obsidian
- Elasticsearch
- Kibana
- FluentD
Please note, only short-listed candidates will be contacted