Solutions Architect

KPA’s:



Solutioning / Designing:

Facilitate FitGap analysis and requirements gathering

Reviews functional design artefacts

Creates solution design artefacts which include the proposed paradigm and technology, as well as providing priority ranking of the architectural system qualities (re-usability, performance etc.)

Breaking down high-level system components into lower-level functional components for smaller teams to develop

Engages with systems architects and development teams to ensure a smooth transition from the proposed solution into the SDLC and through implementation to final release

Translate logical designs into physical designs taking into account the target environment, performance requirements, existing systems and any potential safety-related issues

Making design decisions based on business requirements, which take into consideration functional and non-functional requirements of the system

Facilitate migration planning to move from source to target architecture seamlessly

Request Technical Debt Dispensation, if required

Coding:

Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Company Group standards, processes, tools and frameworks.

Minimum Requirements:



Technical Skills

In depth working knowledge of Java language features

High standards for delivery

Solution Architecture

Structured and analytical problem solver

Process Mapping

Software testing pack design, functional testing

Clean code thinking

Coaching and mentor to juniorteammates

Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles

Education and Experience

Required:

Matric

Informatics Degree or Diplomaadvantageous

Experience:

10+ years’ experiencedeveloping Java applications and at least 2 of those in a solution/system architect role

Knowledge:

Extensive experience working withJava

Solid understanding ofObject Orientated programming fundamentals

Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) /REST client(JSON)

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

