Angular Developer

Role Purpose:

As a Front-end Developer, you’ll be responsible for the creation of high-quality web applications using cutting-edge technologies.

Qualifications:

Angular (frontend and backend) and a knowledge of JavaScript required

Must have 3+ years of professional experience in web development.

Must be able to work with the following frameworks: Angular, Backbone, Ember, Knockout, React, Angular 2+, TypeScript.

Minimum 3 years of experience in building web applications using AngularJS

Requirements:

Analyze business requirements and design solutions in a creative manner.

Ensure that customer requirement is met as well as that user experience is well maintained.

Angular is an open source, object-oriented framework that combines HTML templates with logic and data through the use of custom components.

Use of Angular components makes it easier for developers to write clean, understandable code that can be shared among different projects.

Develops beautiful user interfaces using popular w

Learn more/Apply for this position