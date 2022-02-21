Angular Developer

Feb 21, 2022

Role Purpose:
As a Front-end Developer, you’ll be responsible for the creation of high-quality web applications using cutting-edge technologies.

Qualifications:

  • Angular (frontend and backend) and a knowledge of JavaScript required
  • Must have 3+ years of professional experience in web development.
  • Must be able to work with the following frameworks: Angular, Backbone, Ember, Knockout, React, Angular 2+, TypeScript.
  • Minimum 3 years of experience in building web applications using AngularJS

Requirements:

  • Analyze business requirements and design solutions in a creative manner.
  • Ensure that customer requirement is met as well as that user experience is well maintained.
  • Angular is an open source, object-oriented framework that combines HTML templates with logic and data through the use of custom components.
  • Use of Angular components makes it easier for developers to write clean, understandable code that can be shared among different projects.

Develops beautiful user interfaces using popular w

Learn more/Apply for this position