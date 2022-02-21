Angular Developer

Role Purpose:
As a Front-end Developer, you’ll be responsible for the creation of high-quality web applications using cutting-edge technologies.
Qualifications:
- Angular (frontend and backend) and a knowledge of JavaScript required
- Must have 3+ years of professional experience in web development.
- Must be able to work with the following frameworks: Angular, Backbone, Ember, Knockout, React, Angular 2+, TypeScript.
- Minimum 3 years of experience in building web applications using AngularJS
Requirements:
- Analyze business requirements and design solutions in a creative manner.
- Ensure that customer requirement is met as well as that user experience is well maintained.
- Angular is an open source, object-oriented framework that combines HTML templates with logic and data through the use of custom components.
- Use of Angular components makes it easier for developers to write clean, understandable code that can be shared among different projects.
Develops beautiful user interfaces using popular w