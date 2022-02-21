The successful candidate will be function as the link between business objectives and technology development capabilities. The candidate will primarily be involved in the analysis of functionality for the company CRM platform used by Advisers nationally.
Responsibilities:
- Assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.
- Closely working with business ( pre-development ) and testing ( post-development ) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.
- The candidate will frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.
- Documentation of platform functionality in consistent sustainable format.
- Provide testers with UAT test packs
- Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analyzing development requirements.
- Create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups where applicable.
- Management of development as well as data sourcing function in the team.
Minimum requirements:
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry
- Experience in analyzing CRM solutions
- Agile / Scrum experience
- Expert understanding of the software development process
- Good negotiation ability
- Knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements
- Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology.
- Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making.
Competencies required:
- Business acumen and entrepreneurship
- Analytical thinker
- Problem-solving skills
- Proven skills in managing small to medium size team
- Negotiating and influencing skills
- Innovative
- Assertive
- Attention to detail
- Project Management
- Advanced communications skills
- Change management and coaching skills
- IT innovation and acumen
Desired Skills:
- Project management
- CRM
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is in the Financial Services Industry.