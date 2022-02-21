Business Analyst

The successful candidate will be function as the link between business objectives and technology development capabilities. The candidate will primarily be involved in the analysis of functionality for the company CRM platform used by Advisers nationally.

Responsibilities:

Assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.

Closely working with business ( pre-development ) and testing ( post-development ) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.

The candidate will frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.

Documentation of platform functionality in consistent sustainable format.

Provide testers with UAT test packs

Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analyzing development requirements.

Create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups where applicable.

Management of development as well as data sourcing function in the team.

Minimum requirements:

A relevant tertiary qualification

Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry

Experience in analyzing CRM solutions

Agile / Scrum experience

Expert understanding of the software development process

Good negotiation ability

Knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements

Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology.

Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making.

Competencies required:

Business acumen and entrepreneurship

Analytical thinker

Problem-solving skills

Proven skills in managing small to medium size team

Negotiating and influencing skills

Innovative

Assertive

Attention to detail

Project Management

Advanced communications skills

Change management and coaching skills

IT innovation and acumen

Desired Skills:

Project management

CRM

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is in the Financial Services Industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position