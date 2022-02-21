Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client has grown steadily since the 1990’s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years. Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services that cross multiple business domains. A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Role Responsibilities:

Facilitating process evaluation workshops when implementing new, or when improving existing processes.

Ensuring that any new/updated processes are evaluated from a business perspective.

Ensuring automated workflow processes are designed and effective integration with the Admin system is achieved.

Designing and implementing major / minor workflow processes and components.

Designing, testing and delivering workflow-based solutions.

Providing onsite training and documentation in support of training.

Flexibility, adaptability and the ability to learn quickly in various technical environments, while delivering quality work by tight deadlines, are key attributes of this individual.

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc Industrial Engineering degree ideally but experience and other relevant qualifications are most welcome

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience in workflow design as well as continuous improvement would be beneficial.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Desire and willingness to work in a collaborative, innovative, flexible and team-oriented environment.

Own transport.

Work Location / Type:

Remote work

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

SDLC

Financial Services

