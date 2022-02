Business Analyst at Reverside

Business Analyst Role

We are looking forBusiness Analyst Professionals with 4+ years of solid development experience in Business Analysis and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job Brief:

We’re looking for a Business Analyst with at least 4+ years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on our project developing business requirements and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium-sized close-knit, fast-paced agile and Scrum Developer Team.

Duties include:

Play a role in the Developer Team and Scrum Team

Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum meetings (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)

Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business requirements and identify alternatives

Assist in workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business requirements

Verify technical solutions, business, and technical processes, and calculations

Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussions for UI and UX

Develop a set of business requirements (functional & non-functional) that specify the software solution for the web interface and mobile device channels

Business requirement artifacts are; User Stories, Acceptance Criteria, Wireframes, Activity Diagrams, and Use Case Diagrams

Design user interfaces to ensure a simple and satisfying client experience

Contribute to the planning of application features

Assist development team to understand the business requirements

Assist with test plan and test cases for functional and non-functional testing

System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Developing related Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)

Problem-solving

Human or animal healthcare experience is advantageous

Skills:

Unified Modelling Language (UML) is advantageous

Wireframe design is advantageous

Azure is advantageous

Passion for modern fresh web interface development

Passion for mobile development

Personal qualities:

Have a passion for software development and technology

Willingness to learn

Ability to quickly learn and understand internal systems, procedures, and methodologies

Drive to excel

Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)

Great time management

Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys reviewing team member’s work

