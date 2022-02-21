Business Analyst at Reverside

Business Analyst Role
We are looking forBusiness Analyst Professionals with 4+ years of solid development experience in Business Analysis and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Job Brief:
We’re looking for a Business Analyst with at least 4+ years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on our project developing business requirements and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium-sized close-knit, fast-paced agile and Scrum Developer Team.
Duties include:
- Play a role in the Developer Team and Scrum Team
- Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum meetings (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)
- Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business requirements and identify alternatives
- Assist in workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business requirements
- Verify technical solutions, business, and technical processes, and calculations
- Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussions for UI and UX
- Develop a set of business requirements (functional & non-functional) that specify the software solution for the web interface and mobile device channels
- Business requirement artifacts are; User Stories, Acceptance Criteria, Wireframes, Activity Diagrams, and Use Case Diagrams
- Design user interfaces to ensure a simple and satisfying client experience
- Contribute to the planning of application features
- Assist development team to understand the business requirements
- Assist with test plan and test cases for functional and non-functional testing
- System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
- Developing related Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)
- Problem-solving
- Human or animal healthcare experience is advantageous
Skills:
- Unified Modelling Language (UML) is advantageous
- Wireframe design is advantageous
- Azure is advantageous
- Passion for modern fresh web interface development
- Passion for mobile development
Personal qualities:
- Have a passion for software development and technology
- Willingness to learn
- Ability to quickly learn and understand internal systems, procedures, and methodologies
- Drive to excel
- Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)
- Great time management
- Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys reviewing team member’s work