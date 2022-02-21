C# Full Stack Developer at Reverside

Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer Role

We are looking for Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer Professionals with 3-5 years of solid development experience in Software and Angular Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.-

About The Employer:

Job Description:

We’re looking for an Intermediate Full-stack Developer with at least 3-5 years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on a large web-based project and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium-sized close-knit, fast-paced agile and Scrum Developer Team;

Duties include:

Play a senior role on the Developer Team and in the Scrum Team

Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum meetings (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)

Development of core application features

Contribute to the planning of application features

Bug squashing and code reviews

Unit Testing and Automation

Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries

Delivering a high standard of coding – Problem-solving

Skills:

C#

.NET Core 3.1+

HTML/ CSS

Typescript

Angular

MS SQL Server / PostgreSQL

PowerShell –

Dotnet CLI

Bootstrap

Azure/DevOps is advantageous

CI/ CD is advantageous

Personal qualities

Willingness to learn

Drive to excel

Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)

Great time management

Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys reviewing team member’s code

