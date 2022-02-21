C# Full Stack Developer at Reverside

Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer Role
We are looking for Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer Professionals with 3-5 years of solid development experience in Software and Angular Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.-
About The Employer:
Job Description:
We’re looking for an Intermediate Full-stack Developer with at least 3-5 years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on a large web-based project and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium-sized close-knit, fast-paced agile and Scrum Developer Team;
Duties include:
- Play a senior role on the Developer Team and in the Scrum Team
- Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum meetings (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)
- Development of core application features
- Contribute to the planning of application features
- Bug squashing and code reviews
- Unit Testing and Automation
- Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries
- Delivering a high standard of coding – Problem-solving
Skills:
- C#
- .NET Core 3.1+
- HTML/ CSS
- Typescript
- Angular
- MS SQL Server / PostgreSQL
- PowerShell –
- Dotnet CLI
- Bootstrap
- Azure/DevOps is advantageous
- CI/ CD is advantageous
Personal qualities
- Willingness to learn
- Drive to excel
- Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)
- Great time management
- Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys reviewing team member’s code