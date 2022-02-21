C# Full Stack Developer at Reverside

Feb 21, 2022

Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer Role

We are looking for Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer Professionals with 3-5 years of solid development experience in Software and Angular Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.-

About The Employer:

Job Description:

We’re looking for an Intermediate Full-stack Developer with at least 3-5 years of practical experience. Most of the time would be spent on a large web-based project and to play an integral part in the project’s success. Would be working with a medium-sized close-knit, fast-paced agile and Scrum Developer Team;

Duties include:

  • Play a senior role on the Developer Team and in the Scrum Team
  • Agile and Scrum environment with Daily Scrums, working in Sprints and Scrum meetings (prior experience of Scrum, though helpful is not a requirement.)
  • Development of core application features
  • Contribute to the planning of application features
  • Bug squashing and code reviews
  • Unit Testing and Automation
  • Working with any given related tech stack frameworks/ libraries
  • Delivering a high standard of coding – Problem-solving

Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET Core 3.1+
  • HTML/ CSS
  • Typescript
  • Angular
  • MS SQL Server / PostgreSQL
  • PowerShell –
  • Dotnet CLI
  • Bootstrap
  • Azure/DevOps is advantageous
  • CI/ CD is advantageous

Personal qualities

  • Willingness to learn
  • Drive to excel
  • Good communication skills (fluent in English reading and writing)
  • Great time management
  • Have a propensity for quality work and enjoys reviewing team member’s code

