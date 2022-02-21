DevOps Engineer

Requirements

  • Experience with CI/CD tools (GitHub Actions, Jenkins, TeamCity, GitLab CI)
  • Experience with containerization (Docker, Rancher, Kubernetes and etc)
  • Strong background in Linux system administration and shell scripting
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Responsibilities
  • Eagerness to learn new approaches and technologies

Nice to have:

  • Background in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics or equivalent
  • Experience with Linux system monitoring and analysis
  • Experience with administration of large clusters
  • Experience with cloud technologies (AWS, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack and etc.)

