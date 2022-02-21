Digital Analyst at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

A leading omni-channel retailer, delighting our customers with an innovative range of curated products on personalized terms. Our aim is to provide multiple, convenient, and easy retail shopping channels to guarantee that we meet all our customer expectations.

The ideal candidate for this role will be a strong analytical individual who is passionate about analysis and interpreting data to determine customer performance as well as further trends which the team will use to be able to assist in making strategic decisions. You will be responsible for producing automated reporting and analytical solutions to support business operations and business strategy.

Qualifications & Experience

Relevant Degree (BSc, BCom, B Bus Sci, B Eng.)

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in analysing data

MS Excel proficiency

SQL query writing skills is essential

Experience in big data reporting packages will be an added advantage (e.g. BigQuery/PowerBI/ Qlikview/ Tableau)

Strong willingness to learn

Self-motivated driver of performance who is passionate about data and analysis

Ability to critically analyse and problem solve

Key Performance Areas

Work closely with the digital marketing team to understand our digital customers

Produce accurate daily, weekly, and monthly reports and explain movements and trends

Track and review performance of all areas to ensure targets are met

Track, review and analyse performance to ensure targets are met, variances are identified, investigated, and explained

Produce accurate daily and weekly reports and explain movements and trends

Leverage the data to find new ways of looking at customer behaviour and solutions to business challenges

Run ad-hoc in-depth analysis across different data sources

Understand the business process to create new analysis that will highlight areas for improvement

Develop and roll out test strategies in line with the marketing plan and ensure test campaigns are rigorously structured so that significance of results is not jeopardised

Develop analytics to review resource planning and discover opportunities to increase efficiency

Develop analytical models to drive sales opportunities within the customer base and improve contact strategies

Work with BI and Product owners to find automated solutions to streamline operational processes

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading omni-channel retailer, delighting customers with an innovative range of curated products on personalized terms. They are digital first, taking customers on the digital shopping journey with a strong social media focus. The aim is to provide multiple, convenient and easy retail shopping channels to guarantee that they meet all customer expectations.

