EDI Business Analyst at Quadrant Systems

Are you ready to “forward your career” in one of the world’s largest logistics companies?

Are you eager to learn and develop your skills within IT and Customer Integrations?

Then grab this opportunity and accelerate your career within Global IT. Our client is one of Denmark’s fastest growing organizations and you will join an international company with over 75,000 employees spanning a global network of over 90 countries. Although we are primarily a logistics company, we also pride ourselves in our IT prowess and capabilities.

As a business analyst within the EDI team, your prime responsibilities will involve the following tasks which are mainly driven by our constant growing client list, we do:

Work in collaboration with geographically distributed teams across the globe.

Drive smaller technical projects or investigations, involving business and customer.

Write technical documentation.

Build mapping specification using GFEG tool.

Assist business with user acceptance testing.

Help to prepare deployment documentation

Minimum Requirements:-

Preferably, you have working experience from a larger IT organization.

Knowledge of IT service delivery and the software development lifecycle.

Knowledge of freight forwarding or contract logistics.

You speak and write fluently in English.

You have great communication and people skills as well as good analytical skills.

You know XML, XSD and general schema development concepts in dept.

You need to have a good understanding of EDI standards (EDIFACT, ANSI [URL Removed]

You have flair for both technology and business.

Desired Skills:

EDI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

