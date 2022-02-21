Field Technician

Field Technician (Aircon industry) – JHB

CTC Negotiable

Required Qualifications and Experience

3 – 5 years Hands on Field Technical exp. in the Air-Conditioning industry

Microsoft Office (MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint), CAD or/and Revit is an add-on.

Required Competencies:

Must be able to read electric & circuit drawings.

Will be required to work on site and travel to different countries throughout Africa.

Must have hands on exp. with troubleshooting and commissioning.

VRF system exp. is ESSENTIAL

Problem solver.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to maintain happy customers.

Honesty, integrity and ethical conduct at all times.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Able to attend to customers request on a short period or no period at times.

Walk an extra mile to ensure the work is done in the stipulated time.

Desired Skills:

Passionate

Highly motivated

Focus on customer satisfaction

Self driven

Outgoing personality

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Aircon Industry

