Front End Developer at Datafin Recruitment

DEVELOP slick and responsive web interfaces that turn heads as your coding wizardry as a Front End Developer is urgently sought by a fast-paced provider of cutting-edge Web & Digital solutions. With your meticulous eye for detail, you will work on exciting new projects creating beautifully styled websites, add animation to elements and make user interfaces that are intuitive and fun for users to engage with. Due to optimal quality assurance and thorough testing, your end-product is always of exceptional standards. Working closely with UI Designers, you will help develop top
class interfaces, which are responsive and pixel-perfect of course. You must have 3 years work experience in a similar role including experience writing custom JavaScript plugins and proficiency in HTML, CSS3, SASS, Angular, React & [URL Removed] cross-browser, responsive, pixel perfect websites.
REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 3 years Front End development experience.
- Experience writing custom JavaScript plugins.
- Javascript MVC framework experience with at least one of the following frameworks: Angular, React, [URL Removed]
Advantageous –
- PHP and WordPress.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Team player.
- Deadline driven and ambitious.
- A clear communicator, punctual and highly attentive to detail.
