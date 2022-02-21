Full Stack Developer

Well established IT Company is looking for a Full Stack Developer based in Durban

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Relevant Qualifications Degree / Diploma

Experience:

3 years’ experience in a similar role

Git

ASP.NET and ASP.NET Core

Angular 2+, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and Node.js

Azure / AWS environment or similar is advantageous

SQL Database technologies

API profiling, benchmarking, and performance optimization

Working in an Agile environment

Open-source frameworks and data persistence frameworks

Responsibilities:

Be responsible for development that encompasses API, database, and Web components, as well as for the execution of design and architecture into various code stacks and the review of code stored as well as mentorship of junior team members.

Be directly involved in creating high-performance, scalable .NET API’s for the various platforms on Azure, as well as mentoring junior developers in the team.

Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality for Fabrik and our other products.

Uphold our values of service, quality, maintainability, design, and iteration in a teaching and learning environment.

Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications.

Receive the opportunity to learn more about the Azure platform, to become a Microsoft Certified Azure Developer if you would like and contribute to creating intellectual property that is proudly South African.

Maintain a proficiency in API’s, Web and Database (Client and Server Side).

Have the ability to manage source control

Have a good understanding of the principles of development across the SDLC, including UI / UX, photoshop, design prototypes and scalability.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

