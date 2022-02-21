Fullstack Software Engineer

Our client, a successful data-science focused organisation apply the latest AI and ML techniques to massive amounts of real world data generated by their large international clients.
They are looking for an Intermediate Software Engineer with solid skills in both Backend and Frontend, modern skills and outstanding, clear communication and drive to help them grow a next-generation system. You’re able to thrive in a high performance, rapid learning environment, and is constantly upskilling yourself.
Culture fit is very important to them, so they look for the following qualities:
- You want to make a difference in the world and enjoy problem solving.
- You’re excited to go deep into the domain of the problem you’re solving, not just the coding.
- You’re able to contribute meaningfully in their cross-functional teams to help turn ideas into designs into code into value), create and deliver against specifications and across the tech stack.
- You can work collaboratively and pull support as and when required.
- You have a working understanding of the domain and relevant blueprints.
Skills and Knowledge Required:
- General good software design and architecture understanding
- Front end development : React / JS / general web development
- Back end for front end : Python / Django / some node
- Automated testing : unit / component / browser testing
- APi’s
- Data visualisation
- SQL database design and usage
- Cloud-native data architecture : Azure / Azure Data Factory
- CI/CD software delivery : Azure DevOps
Desired Skills:
- React
- JavaScript
- web development
- Python
- Django
- Node
- automated testing
- APi’s
- SQL
- Azure
- Backend Development
- Frontend Development
- Full stack
- Full Stack Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A growing organisation that really care about their employees and have a track record of delivering outstanding solutions to their international clients.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Learning budget
- study leave
- 20 days annual leave
- annual performance bonus