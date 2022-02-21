Intermediate Frontend Developer

Responsibilities:

Implement new frontend functionality

Investigate the cause of bugs and implement fixes

Provide feedback to the design team and business on the appropriate way in which to implement functionality. This may include changes to the original design

Skills and Competencies:

HTML5

CSS3

Intermediate JavaScript

Basic Typescript

Intermediate level SQL & REST API proficiency

Up to date web development best practices

Ability to work with a team of developers

Requirements:

Computer Science/Information Systems qualifications would be beneficial

At least 3 years web development

At least 1.5 years using React, Angular or Vue

Web design experience is beneficial

