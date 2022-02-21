Intermediate Frontend Developer

Feb 21, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Implement new frontend functionality
  • Investigate the cause of bugs and implement fixes
  • Provide feedback to the design team and business on the appropriate way in which to implement functionality. This may include changes to the original design

Skills and Competencies:

  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • Intermediate JavaScript
  • Basic Typescript
  • Intermediate level SQL & REST API proficiency
  • Up to date web development best practices
  • Ability to work with a team of developers

Requirements:

  • Computer Science/Information Systems qualifications would be beneficial
  • At least 3 years web development
  • At least 1.5 years using React, Angular or Vue
  • Web design experience is beneficial

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

