Junior Scrum Master at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Junior Scrum Master to join them on an independent contract basis (12 months)

Financial Services, Cape Town, IT & Business, Hybrid work model

Job Description

A challenging opportunity awaits a self-starter with a lot of initiative and a high level of integrity. The Junior Scrum Master provides a link between the product owner and the development team and is responsible for facilitating the delivery process as per the various Agile methodologies.

In this role, some of the key responsibilities will be to:

Facilitate and maximize team productivity by supporting the agile team(s) as a Junior Scrum Master and helping / enabling them to grow and develop as a high-performance team

Work closely with Platform Owners to track project deliverables using appropriate tools

Identify and address any issues that may affect the team’s morale and productivity in order to reach goals and objectives.

Support team to be self-sufficient by creating a self-organizing team

Conduct accurate capacity planning

Report on team progress on each objective/deliverable through defined metrics

Communicate effectively within the agile team and to stakeholders and maintain full transparency

Assist product owner and other team members in refining backlog and ensuring a steady stream of work is available for the team

Organise and assist with facilitating daily stand-up meetings, sprint review and retrospective meetings, sprint and release planning meetings, demos and any other Agile-related tasks that is required for the successful execution of this Agile development methodology.

Build and maintain strong working relationships with key business users, colleagues and support bodies in order to provide a professional customer service approach

Work positively and communicate professionally across teams in order to make an effective contribution to team tasks and team spirit

Qualifications

Grade 12

Certified Scrum Master / Scrum Practitioner qualification will be advantageous

Experience working in an Agile environment (1-2 years)

Exposure to IT operations and delivery of Technical systems (very advantageous)

Behavioural Requirements:

Self-Starter: ability to identify and own a deliverable/challenge

Customer Service: ability to meet and strive to exceed the needs of internal and external customers by producing quality work and service

Drive for Results: able to go the ‘extra mile’ to achieve tasks, objectives and targets.

Demonstrates good attention to detail across all areas of work

Teamwork: able to work together with colleagues to pool skills, ideas and resources to achieve objectives and resolve problems

Initiative and Problem Solving: able to take ownership of area, accepts issues and follow up with actions to rectify

Planning and Organising: able to work to important deadlines and manage time effectively

Personal Attributes

Interpersonal savvy – Contributing through others

Decision quality – Contributing through others

Plans and aligns – Contributing through others

Optimises work processes – Contributing through others

Core Competencies

Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others

Customer focus – Contributing through others

Drives results – Contributing through others

Collaborates – Contributing through others

Being resilient – Contributing through others

Credit checks will be required and requested at a later stage.

