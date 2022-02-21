QA Tester

Feb 21, 2022

Role Description and Duties:

  • Provide clear and detailed written reports of bugs and report steps to the development team.
  • Perform manual testing of Yat website.
  • Breading Yat.
  • Building test packs.
  • Finding edge cases.
  • Execute QA Plans generated and provided by QA Leads.
  • Test and debug pre-released software for defects.
  • An Oculus Quest 2 – Our All Hands meetings and Engagement events are done in VR

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum of 2-4 years in a professional role as a QA tester
  • Create clear test plans/cases.
  • Experience understanding and creating test plans from specifications or verbal communications.
  • Comfortable with change.
  • Proactive
  • Ability to take initiative to refine improve the manual testing process
  • Strong communication skills that span across disciplines and organizational levels
  • Understanding of test case creation process and implementation


