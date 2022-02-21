Role Description and Duties:
- Provide clear and detailed written reports of bugs and report steps to the development team.
- Perform manual testing of Yat website.
- Breading Yat.
- Building test packs.
- Finding edge cases.
- Execute QA Plans generated and provided by QA Leads.
- Test and debug pre-released software for defects.
- An Oculus Quest 2 – Our All Hands meetings and Engagement events are done in VR
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum of 2-4 years in a professional role as a QA tester
- Create clear test plans/cases.
- Experience understanding and creating test plans from specifications or verbal communications.
- Comfortable with change.
- Proactive
- Ability to take initiative to refine improve the manual testing process
- Strong communication skills that span across disciplines and organizational levels
- Understanding of test case creation process and implementation