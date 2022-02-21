Senior API/Backend Developer

Feb 21, 2022

Role Description and Duties:

  • Develop and maintain the Yat Rust API and related backend tools.
  • Perform code reviews
  • Identify, prioritise and execute tasks in the software development life cycle.
  • Enjoy communicating and engaging with team mates, as well as with the broader community, in written form.
  • Take advantage of, and actively use, both long-form communications tools (eg. GitHub issues) as well as instant messaging tools (e.g. IRC, MatterMost, Wire), as a natural part of the project’s development.
  • Be responsible for designing and scoping development tasks.
  • Develop elements of the overall protocol software solution.
  • Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting.
  • Document development phases and monitor systems.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or Mathematics from a recognized university.
  • A proven track record in the skills required for this role.
  • 8+ years experience as a software engineer.
  • 4+ years experience in building highly trafficked backends and APIs.
  • 4+ years experience with PostgresSQL.
  • Solid programming experience in Rust, or a willingness to learn it quickly.
  • Experience in CircleCI, Github Actions and other CI/CD pipelines.
  • Experience contributing to open-source projects is a major advantage.
  • Solid understanding of security protocol stacks and crypto libraries and functions

Learn more/Apply for this position