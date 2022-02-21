Senior API/Backend Developer

Role Description and Duties:
- Develop and maintain the Yat Rust API and related backend tools.
- Perform code reviews
- Identify, prioritise and execute tasks in the software development life cycle.
- Enjoy communicating and engaging with team mates, as well as with the broader community, in written form.
- Take advantage of, and actively use, both long-form communications tools (eg. GitHub issues) as well as instant messaging tools (e.g. IRC, MatterMost, Wire), as a natural part of the project’s development.
- Be responsible for designing and scoping development tasks.
- Develop elements of the overall protocol software solution.
- Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting.
- Document development phases and monitor systems.
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or Mathematics from a recognized university.
- A proven track record in the skills required for this role.
- 8+ years experience as a software engineer.
- 4+ years experience in building highly trafficked backends and APIs.
- 4+ years experience with PostgresSQL.
- Solid programming experience in Rust, or a willingness to learn it quickly.
- Experience in CircleCI, Github Actions and other CI/CD pipelines.
- Experience contributing to open-source projects is a major advantage.
- Solid understanding of security protocol stacks and crypto libraries and functions