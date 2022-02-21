Senior C#.Net Developer (Client Comms) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A critical thinking Senior C#.Net Developer with strong T-SQL coding ability and good troubleshooting skills is sought by an innovative Investment Firm to join its Client Communications team. You will help build and maintain a communications capability that enables targeted and relevant communications to be sent to retail clients. In collaboration with Senior IT members, you will ensure the technical vision of the company is translated and preserved while ensuring the design of clear and simple solutions, elegant robust code as well as providing guidance in troubleshooting and root cause analysis. You will be responsible for several home-grown systems that are predominantly written in C# and T-SQL.

DUTIES:

Liaise with Senior IT members in Cape Town and build software and processes accordingly.

Design clean and simple solutions.

Ensure that elegant robust code is written.

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.

Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors.

Ensure that Unit, Integration and Acceptance Tests for all components are written.

Ensure that build automation scripts are written.

Assist with analysis where required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Science or related discipline.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years’ worth of professional Development experience.

Strong software design skills.

Strong understanding of Software Development process.

Proficiency in programming languages – C#, .Net and T-SQL.

Experience in system integration, distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems.

Knowledge of professional Software Engineering practices for the full Software Development Life Cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing.

Needs to have good troubleshooting capabilities, including knowing when to log for future investigations.

Nice-to-haves –

Development using Scala.

Development for reports in FO / Crystal / SSRS.

Development of monitoring and alerting in Grafana / Redgate / Dynatrace.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good clear communication skills.

