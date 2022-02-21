Senior Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

We are seeking Data Analysts of the future. What this means is, Data Analysts who can also get their hands dirty with development.

Qualifying Criteria (5 – 10 years experience)

• Coding tools: Ab Initio, SQL and SAS. (you are not required to have all 3)

• Understand databases, can document ERD’s, understand database relationships such as primary keys and foreign keys

• Denodo is preferred, but not essential.

• Understand various data types such as structured, unstructured, blob and clob data types.

• Interrogate data by writing scripts. Data Analyst of the databases of systems, who can interpret the data in a system so that it can be moved to a data warehouse.

Contracts are 6 month with the view to extend based on performance and is driven by business needs.

It is a high pressure environment, so resilience is key. We need self-starters who can hit the ground running, and not rely on guidance from senior staff.

Please note, the items listed on the job requirement above are the qualifying criteria for this role, hence only apply if you have gained a minimum of 5-10 years experience in these duties.

About Datanomy Solutons as an Employer:

Datonomy Solutions is founded on a business model called Connected Value Creation – this enables us to add value to all key stakeholders and unlock true growth, collaboratively. We believe in doing well by doing good, and the work we do creates value for employees, customers, society and the environment.

Building a career with Datonomy allows you to work on projects that interest you, and with the tech stack that appeals to you most. Diverse teams comprising a variety of cultures, ages and backgrounds are proven to be more effective – this also ensures that teams don’t become rigid and change-averse.

Datonomy invites you to embrace the future of work. Consulting gives you the flexibility to co-create your career with clients who rely on your unique skillset. The beauty of the model is that you can choose the length of your engagement with each client – you may want to spend a year or two rolling out a major programme, or just a few months designing a product feature.

At Datonomy, we want to collaborate with you to achieve your goals, personally and professionally, and that is why we want like-minded people to join our growing team.

We have set out to change 1 billion lives by 2030, become part of this incredible goal!

