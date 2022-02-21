Senior Network Engineer

The Role: Responsibilities:
- 24 * 7 support for network infrastructure
- Implementation and management of WAN, LAN and Wi-Fi infrastructure
- Configuration of network devices (Cisco, FortiGate, Barracuda, F5, HP)
- Planning and testing of DR strategies
- Laison with third party services
- Accurate diagnosis of of faults using appropriate toolsets and techniques
- Capacity Management reports
- Proof of concepts and research and development projects.
Skills and Experience: Qualification required:
- Relevant certification on different products (Cisco, FortiGate, Barracuda, F5, HP)
Experience required:
- 5 years experience in Network and Security support