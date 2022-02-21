Senior Network Engineer

Feb 21, 2022

The Role: Responsibilities:

  • 24 * 7 support for network infrastructure
  • Implementation and management of WAN, LAN and Wi-Fi infrastructure
  • Configuration of network devices (Cisco, FortiGate, Barracuda, F5, HP)
  • Planning and testing of DR strategies
  • Laison with third party services
  • Accurate diagnosis of of faults using appropriate toolsets and techniques
  • Capacity Management reports
  • Proof of concepts and research and development projects.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

  • Relevant certification on different products (Cisco, FortiGate, Barracuda, F5, HP)

Experience required:

  • 5 years experience in Network and Security support

