Software Architect

Purpose:

To troubleshoot highly complex problems, establish application architectural standards or frameworks, assess IT risks and design application solutions.

Duties and responsibilities:

Drive business profitability in the context of cost management through Information technology solutions

Reduce cost by helping to prevent an organization from investing in a technology that it will not add to its ability to meet its strategic human capital objectives

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations throughproactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effective

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members byproviding input to business requirements

Regularly act as technical expert to troubleshoot highly complex problems, or present/market new technology or concepts

Establish architectural standards and frameworks and assess technical risks on projects by operating in conjunction with the other architects (application, infrastructure, information and security) and with only very general direction from Risk and Governance to translate customer functional requirements.

Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements forIT Software Solutions

Provide guidance to operations teams and other architects with the design, development and testing of new software, and work with assigned project teams to ensure a smooth implementation of changes to existing systems

Assess process and business risks relating to software business needs to ensure minimal risk to the organisation in the IT Software Technology environment

Assist in the progress of multiple IT Software projects to contribute to business needs and solutions

Manage own development to increase own competencies

Display specialize understanding of both Software and IT technology, practices and theories.

Qualifications and experience:

Degree in Information Systems Computer Science or other quantitative disciplines from an accredited institution ie BSc CS Informatics IS etc

2 years related experience

