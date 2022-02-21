Software Developer C#.NET

Education & Experience (minimum requirements to perform the job):

School : Grade 12 Certificate
Post School : Relevant Certificate or Diploma in IT/Computer Science or
equivalent
Experience : At least 5 years related experience
Technical Expertise : Microsoft Visual Studio (2015+)
MS SQL
.Net Framework (v4+)
C#
Windows Forms
Windows Services
WCF/Web Services
WPF
MS Office
Job Related : Valid Unendorsed Code 08 Drivers License

E. Required competencies to meet the job outcomes:

  • ? Excellent communication skills in English (written & oral)
  • ? Excellent computer literacy skills
  • ? Excellent problem solving and trouble shooting skills
  • ? Understanding of networks and network principals
  • ? Excellent knowledge of MS Windows/Servers and the MS Office products
  • ? Excellent knowledge of data backup and recovery principles
  • ? Excellent knowledge of software programming concepts and techniques
  • ? SCRUM knowledge and experience advantageous
  • ? Comprehensive understanding of the implementation methodologies for the technology

  • being utilized in product development.

    F. Soft Skills

  • ? Attention to detail

  • ? Communication
  • ? Problem solving
  • ? Conflict Management
  • ? Adaptability
  • ? Stress tolerance
  • ? Team work
  • ? Time Management

I. Main Duties & Responsibilities:

  • ? Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs
  • ? Analyse user needs and develop software solutions using industry best-practice principles
  • ? Design and customize software for client use with the aim of optimizing operational efficiency
  • ? Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team
  • ? Modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware, or to improve its performance
  • ? Analyse user needs and software requirements to determine feasibility of design within time and cost constraints
  • ? Compile and maintain system documentation
  • ? Assist with software support
  • ? Assist with software system installation and monitor equipment functioning to ensure specifications are met
  • ? Assist in determining the approach to be utilized in a project implementation
  • ? Participate in every aspect of the development and implementation process to ensure full understanding of the change implications to current business processes.
  • ? Identify and escalate technical design or specification issues to Development Manager
  • ? Follows good development practices and software development life cycle methodologies throughout product development
  • Reports to:

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL
  • Visual Studio
  • Windows Forms
  • Windows Services
  • Web Services
  • C#
  • .Net
  • WCF
  • WPF
  • Microsoft Office

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

