Software Developer C#.NET

Education & Experience (minimum requirements to perform the job):

School : Grade 12 Certificate

Post School : Relevant Certificate or Diploma in IT/Computer Science or

equivalent

Experience : At least 5 years related experience

Technical Expertise : Microsoft Visual Studio (2015+)

MS SQL

.Net Framework (v4+)

C#

Windows Forms

Windows Services

WCF/Web Services

WPF

MS Office

Job Related : Valid Unendorsed Code 08 Drivers License

E. Required competencies to meet the job outcomes:

? Excellent communication skills in English (written & oral)

? Excellent computer literacy skills

? Excellent problem solving and trouble shooting skills

? Understanding of networks and network principals

? Excellent knowledge of MS Windows/Servers and the MS Office products

? Excellent knowledge of data backup and recovery principles

? Excellent knowledge of software programming concepts and techniques

? SCRUM knowledge and experience advantageous

? Comprehensive understanding of the implementation methodologies for the technology

being utilized in product development.

F. Soft Skills

? Attention to detail

? Communication

? Problem solving

? Conflict Management

? Adaptability

? Stress tolerance

? Team work

? Time Management

I. Main Duties & Responsibilities:

? Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs

? Analyse user needs and develop software solutions using industry best-practice principles

? Design and customize software for client use with the aim of optimizing operational efficiency

? Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team

? Modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware, or to improve its performance

? Analyse user needs and software requirements to determine feasibility of design within time and cost constraints

? Compile and maintain system documentation

? Assist with software support

? Assist with software system installation and monitor equipment functioning to ensure specifications are met

? Assist in determining the approach to be utilized in a project implementation

? Participate in every aspect of the development and implementation process to ensure full understanding of the change implications to current business processes.

? Identify and escalate technical design or specification issues to Development Manager

? Follows good development practices and software development life cycle methodologies throughout product development

