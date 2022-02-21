Software Developer C#.NET

Education & Experience (minimum requirements to perform the job):
School : Grade 12 Certificate
Post School : Relevant Certificate or Diploma in IT/Computer Science or
equivalent
Experience : At least 5 years related experience
Technical Expertise : Microsoft Visual Studio (2015+)
MS SQL
.Net Framework (v4+)
C#
Windows Forms
Windows Services
WCF/Web Services
WPF
MS Office
Job Related : Valid Unendorsed Code 08 Drivers License
E. Required competencies to meet the job outcomes:
- ? Excellent communication skills in English (written & oral)
- ? Excellent computer literacy skills
- ? Excellent problem solving and trouble shooting skills
- ? Understanding of networks and network principals
- ? Excellent knowledge of MS Windows/Servers and the MS Office products
- ? Excellent knowledge of data backup and recovery principles
- ? Excellent knowledge of software programming concepts and techniques
- ? SCRUM knowledge and experience advantageous
- ? Comprehensive understanding of the implementation methodologies for the technology
-
being utilized in product development.
-
2 –
F. Soft Skills
-
? Attention to detail
- ? Communication
- ? Problem solving
- ? Conflict Management
- ? Adaptability
- ? Stress tolerance
- ? Team work
- ? Time Management
I. Main Duties & Responsibilities:
- ? Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs
- ? Analyse user needs and develop software solutions using industry best-practice principles
- ? Design and customize software for client use with the aim of optimizing operational efficiency
- ? Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team
- ? Modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware, or to improve its performance
- ? Analyse user needs and software requirements to determine feasibility of design within time and cost constraints
- ? Compile and maintain system documentation
- ? Assist with software support
- ? Assist with software system installation and monitor equipment functioning to ensure specifications are met
- ? Assist in determining the approach to be utilized in a project implementation
- ? Participate in every aspect of the development and implementation process to ensure full understanding of the change implications to current business processes.
- ? Identify and escalate technical design or specification issues to Development Manager
- ? Follows good development practices and software development life cycle methodologies throughout product development
- Reports to:
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL
- Visual Studio
- Windows Forms
- Windows Services
- Web Services
- C#
- .Net
- WCF
- WPF
- Microsoft Office
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma