Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

A leading omnichannel retailer is looking for a software engineer to join their team of experts.
Here’s what you can expect to be doing in the role
- Design, develop, and deliver new features using RESTful API’s and related services according to agreed project timelines
- Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies
- Adhere to coding standards defined by the technical management team
- Support and maintain production system(s)
- Support the creation and maintenance of technical documentation
Requirements
- National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree with Information Technology or Computer Science
- Minimum of 3 years+ working experience as a C# .net developer (.Net Framework) with the following technologies: MVC, .Net Core, WebAPI’s, SQL Server
- Must have working experience with the following technologies; user controls and web parts, WCF and ASMX web service, jQuery/ Javascript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Visual Studio, Web Essentials OO/ SOLID. Git
- Proven experience with ASP.NET view state management, form validation controls and .NET controls is required
- Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle.
- Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps and SOA
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Nice to have: Message Queuing (RabbitMQ or other), Amazon native cloud services (e.g. EKS), Unit Testing, Code Coverage, Code Metric, Containers, AWS CI/CD, Delphi, MySQL, ELK Stack, New Relic
- 2+ years in the retail, logistics or credit sector is advantageous