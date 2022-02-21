Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

A leading omnichannel retailer is looking for a software engineer to join their team of experts.

Here’s what you can expect to be doing in the role

Design, develop, and deliver new features using RESTful API’s and related services according to agreed project timelines

Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies

Adhere to coding standards defined by the technical management team

Support and maintain production system(s)

Support the creation and maintenance of technical documentation

Requirements

National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree with Information Technology or Computer Science

Minimum of 3 years+ working experience as a C# .net developer (.Net Framework) with the following technologies: MVC, .Net Core, WebAPI’s, SQL Server

Must have working experience with the following technologies; user controls and web parts, WCF and ASMX web service, jQuery/ Javascript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Visual Studio, Web Essentials OO/ SOLID. Git

Proven experience with ASP.NET view state management, form validation controls and .NET controls is required

Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps and SOA

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Nice to have: Message Queuing (RabbitMQ or other), Amazon native cloud services (e.g. EKS), Unit Testing, Code Coverage, Code Metric, Containers, AWS CI/CD, Delphi, MySQL, ELK Stack, New Relic

2+ years in the retail, logistics or credit sector is advantageous

