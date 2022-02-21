Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Feb 21, 2022

A leading omnichannel retailer is looking for a software engineer to join their team of experts.

Here’s what you can expect to be doing in the role

  • Design, develop, and deliver new features using RESTful API’s and related services according to agreed project timelines
  • Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required
  • Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies
  • Adhere to coding standards defined by the technical management team
  • Support and maintain production system(s)
  • Support the creation and maintenance of technical documentation

Requirements

  • National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree with Information Technology or Computer Science
  • Minimum of 3 years+ working experience as a C# .net developer (.Net Framework) with the following technologies: MVC, .Net Core, WebAPI’s, SQL Server
  • Must have working experience with the following technologies; user controls and web parts, WCF and ASMX web service, jQuery/ Javascript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Visual Studio, Web Essentials OO/ SOLID. Git
  • Proven experience with ASP.NET view state management, form validation controls and .NET controls is required
  • Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle.
  • Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps and SOA
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Nice to have: Message Queuing (RabbitMQ or other), Amazon native cloud services (e.g. EKS), Unit Testing, Code Coverage, Code Metric, Containers, AWS CI/CD, Delphi, MySQL, ELK Stack, New Relic
  • 2+ years in the retail, logistics or credit sector is advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position