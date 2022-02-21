System Analyst – Payments

Purpose:

Technical Systems analysis & design of Functional Requirements, to provide detailed specifications for coding of high quality solutions for Business Requirements. Documentation of Design according to Business Requirements and Production Support Callout.

Qualifications:

Computer Science or IT related qualification

Analysis and Design related certificates

Knowledge and experience required:

At least 4 – 5 years Analysis and Design experience

Excellent analytical and design skills

Excellent documentation skills

Ability to read and understand programs

Conduct JAD sessions

Online and Batch

Cobol

IMS

JCL

Hogan experience preferred

Payments experience preferred

