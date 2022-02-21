System Analyst – Payments

Feb 21, 2022

Purpose:
Technical Systems analysis & design of Functional Requirements, to provide detailed specifications for coding of high quality solutions for Business Requirements. Documentation of Design according to Business Requirements and Production Support Callout.

Qualifications:

  • Computer Science or IT related qualification
  • Analysis and Design related certificates

Knowledge and experience required:

  • At least 4 – 5 years Analysis and Design experience
  • Excellent analytical and design skills
  • Excellent documentation skills
  • Ability to read and understand programs
  • Conduct JAD sessions
  • Online and Batch
  • Cobol
  • IMS
  • JCL
  • Hogan experience preferred
  • Payments experience preferred

Learn more/Apply for this position