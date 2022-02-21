System Analyst – Payments

Purpose:
Technical Systems analysis & design of Functional Requirements, to provide detailed specifications for coding of high quality solutions for Business Requirements. Documentation of Design according to Business Requirements and Production Support Callout.
Qualifications:
- Computer Science or IT related qualification
- Analysis and Design related certificates
Knowledge and experience required:
- At least 4 – 5 years Analysis and Design experience
- Excellent analytical and design skills
- Excellent documentation skills
- Ability to read and understand programs
- Conduct JAD sessions
- Online and Batch
- Cobol
- IMS
- JCL
- Hogan experience preferred
- Payments experience preferred