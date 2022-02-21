Systems Analyst ( Business Intelligence and Data I at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Feb 21, 2022

Job Description
To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet
project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to
be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards
in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of
Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q
tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

The Job Requirements
? Experience with Business Intelligence platform development (Qlik)
? Experience using SAP S/4 Hana
? Experience in RESTful Service specification, development and testing
? Experience with data modelling and databases such as SQL, Oracle,
and PostgreSQL.
? Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarCube, Jenkins)
? Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation,
prototyping and production
? Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to
implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
? Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
? Experience with software development methodologies and practices
(Agile, Scrum, etc.)
? Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform
technologies
? Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve
problems
? Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on
several projects synchronously
? Knowledge of supply chain processes would be advantageous
? Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
? Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental
requirements of the function
? Willingness to work a 3 shift model
? Ability to speak German advantageous

Qualification and Experience
? Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng.
(Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
? Minimum 3+ Years’ experience Business Intelligence Development
? 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous

Outputs
? Develop and support of Business Intelligence reports as required by business
partners.
? Support of Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.
? Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for Mercedes-Benz
globally
? Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team
members
? Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team
? Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
? Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and
types
? Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with
customers and management
? Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test,
pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
? Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation and documentation
? Implementing Qlik Sense dashboards for business users
? Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform
technologies
? Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business
and Centre of Competence (CoC)
? Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.
requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior
about deviations

Learn more/Apply for this position