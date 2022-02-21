Systems Analyst ( Business Intelligence and Data I at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Job Description
To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet
project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to
be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards
in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of
Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q
tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.
The Job Requirements
? Experience with Business Intelligence platform development (Qlik)
? Experience using SAP S/4 Hana
? Experience in RESTful Service specification, development and testing
? Experience with data modelling and databases such as SQL, Oracle,
and PostgreSQL.
? Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarCube, Jenkins)
? Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation,
prototyping and production
? Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to
implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
? Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
? Experience with software development methodologies and practices
(Agile, Scrum, etc.)
? Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform
technologies
? Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve
problems
? Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on
several projects synchronously
? Knowledge of supply chain processes would be advantageous
? Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
? Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental
requirements of the function
? Willingness to work a 3 shift model
? Ability to speak German advantageous
Qualification and Experience
? Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng.
(Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
? Minimum 3+ Years’ experience Business Intelligence Development
? 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous
Outputs
? Develop and support of Business Intelligence reports as required by business
partners.
? Support of Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.
? Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for Mercedes-Benz
globally
? Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team
members
? Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team
? Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
? Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and
types
? Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with
customers and management
? Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test,
pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
? Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation and documentation
? Implementing Qlik Sense dashboards for business users
? Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform
technologies
? Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business
and Centre of Competence (CoC)
? Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.
requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior
about deviations