Systems Analyst ( Business Intelligence and Data I at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Job Description

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet

project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to

be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards

in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of

Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q

tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

The Job Requirements

? Experience with Business Intelligence platform development (Qlik)

? Experience using SAP S/4 Hana

? Experience in RESTful Service specification, development and testing

? Experience with data modelling and databases such as SQL, Oracle,

and PostgreSQL.

? Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarCube, Jenkins)

? Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation,

prototyping and production

? Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to

implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

? Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

? Experience with software development methodologies and practices

(Agile, Scrum, etc.)

? Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform

technologies

? Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve

problems

? Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on

several projects synchronously

? Knowledge of supply chain processes would be advantageous

? Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

? Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental

requirements of the function

? Willingness to work a 3 shift model

? Ability to speak German advantageous

Qualification and Experience

? Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng.

(Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

? Minimum 3+ Years’ experience Business Intelligence Development

? 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous

Outputs

? Develop and support of Business Intelligence reports as required by business

partners.

? Support of Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.

? Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for Mercedes-Benz

globally

? Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team

members

? Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team

? Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

? Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and

types

? Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with

customers and management

? Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test,

pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

? Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation and documentation

? Implementing Qlik Sense dashboards for business users

? Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform

technologies

? Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business

and Centre of Competence (CoC)

? Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.

requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior

about deviations

